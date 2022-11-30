Winonans ‘shop small’ before holidays

by CESAR SALAZAR
In its yearly juxtaposition, Small Business Saturday followed Black Friday, and Winonans helped support local shops by keeping dollars within the city of Winona this past Saturday. Winona businesses offered deals to shoppers with the hopes to keep clientele spending locally versus going to big-box or online retailers. Some customers say shopping small is just easier as well.
The idea for Small Business Saturday is to keep money local by helping promote the offerings of local shops. Local businesses partnered with the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and the Winona Main Street Program shared some insight into how Saturday went.
DJ's Clothing Warehouse, which offered shoppers a coupon for discounts on some merchandise, had many people shopping for the holidays. “We’re doing very well,” DJ’s general manager, Jeanne Hines, said. She continued, “It’s been a great, great Saturday. We’ve been busy and customers are satisfied and even happy with what they’re finding here.”
In terms of competing with bigger retailers, Hines said, “When you’re a small business, it’s probably best not to try and compete with the big box stores. It’s better to do what you do best, and what we do best is selling quality products at a low price.” She continued, talking about the impact on the local economy, “We are very cognizant of the local economy, and we want it to be thriving. We want to be a part of that … We do our best to give the community quality products at a low price.”
Suzie Rivers, a shopper at DJ’s, looked for a new coat and gifts. “I just see [DJ’s] on Facebook, and I’ve been here a few times, and they always seem to have stuff.” She continued, saying that shopping locally is just easier, “They usually do have deals, but it’s just nice to see the people you see more often.”
Another Winona business, Baker Shoes, was told by its clientele that they were there to support the local business. “People are coming in … and expressing that they’re here to support local business,” Baker Shoes owner Steve Drazkowksi said. He continued, “I think the sense of community is there, and the word is getting out, and people are getting out and exercising.”
Baker Shoes offers customers a discount on shoes when trading in an old pair, which in turn are donated to charity, Drazkowski said. He said that he has seen a slight business slowdown as of late, possibly due to inflation. “It’s been brisk, not as busy as we’d like,” he said. “We’ve seen kind of some economic slowdown here in the last few months, and so I think that’s kind of hampered things a bit. Certainly, we’re seeing a lot better pace among shoppers here today.”
Asked what brought her into Baker Shoes, shopper Deb Wilk said the store had the shoes she needed that gave her proper support. If they didn’t have them, they’d help her by placing an order for her, she said.
Holtan’s Jewelry, a local jewelry store, had also experienced brisk business that day. “I think it has become traditional,” Holtan’s Jewelry owner Rosalie Holtan said about Small Business Saturday. “Families are still around for the holidays and enjoy shopping and strolling our beautiful downtown. We’ve had several specials that people have enjoyed and lots of shopping for the holidays and self-purchases too.”
Holtan discussed the best strategy for keeping customers local. “A successful strategy is [the] immediacy that we can have with our customers,” Holtan said. “We can plan quickly and react to our local buyers.”
“It’s kind of nice that [customers] give recognition to some small business … but we should get a little more recognition sometimes, I think,” River City Outlet co-owner Brad Van Horn said. He continued, reminiscing about how when he was a kid, downtown streets and businesses were more popular: “It would be nice to come back to that a little bit.”
