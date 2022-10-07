by CESAR SALAZAR
A draft of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan could be ready before the holidays. The remaining five comprehensive plan subcommittees presented their plans and ideas to the steering committee, and with it, possibilities of what Winona’s future could hold.
Earlier in September, seven of the 12 comprehensive plan subcommittees shared their goals, including addressing housing in the city. On September 29, the remaining subcommittees — the community services and institutions, downtown and riverfront, parks and rec, environment and sustainability, arts and culture subcommittees — presented their goals and ideas for the city.
Two of the subcommittees — community services and institutions, and downtown and riverfront — weren’t originally part of the comprehensive but the topics they covered were important enough to warrant their own subcommittees, according to city staff.
Community services and institutions subcommittee
The new community services and institutions subcommittee focused on raising awareness of social services and assistance available to Winonans. “We were discussing about raising awareness of services overall,” subcommittee member Julie Kiehne said at the meeting. “Looking at how do people know the services and resources and how do they get to them?” She continued, “How can we cross and collaborate in better ways to reach all populations in our community.”
The subcommittee suggested using common platforms to direct resources to residents with a regularly updated service directory, increasing public education about funding needs and outcomes, leveraging Winona’s neighborhood’s strengths to encourage opportunities for neighbors to know each other, and coordinating mental health resources and services to the community. One idea considered to coordinate mental health resources was to add a social worker to the 911 emergency dispatch center staff to better help direct calls, somewhat similar to the proposed Alternative Response Team, which was cut from the city’s budget last year.
Downtown and riverfront subcommittee
The new downtown and riverfront subcommittee focused on communicating and streamlining downtown and business services to the community. “One of the main priorities that came up time and time again was communication,” subcommittee member Ethan Wilkins said. “This falls into two main areas: happenings downtown, such as events going on downtown, as well as businesses.”
The subcommittee’s ideas included improving the accessibility for walking and handicapped visitors in downtown areas, adding signage to downtown, beautifying downtown with landscaping and park areas, improving lighting and safety downtown, incentivizing businesses and historic areas, and reviewing city parking. The subcommittee discussed the city could possibly look into paid parking, such as meters, and use those proceeds to invest in downtown programs and renovation. The group also suggested relaxing or removing off-street parking requirements to encourage development.
Parks and recreation subcommittee
The parks and rec subcommittee mainly updated or reaffirmed the 2018 park and rec department’s Comprehensive Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Plan. “Some of the highlights of our conversations were mostly about equity and inclusion, more transparency from city staff, and, of course, wayfinding came up a lot as well,” Winona Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Alicia Lano said.
The subcommittee’s ideas included updating signage in parks, selecting a premier waterfront destination to reinforce Winona’s waterfront image to market to the public, adding a volunteer coordinator to the park and rec department, incorporating restroom buildings in public spaces, and using city assets to generate additional revenue. As an example, Lano noted how Lake Lodge wasn’t used for boat rentals in the past but now it is and is generating revenue.
Environment and sustainability subcommittee
The environment and sustainability subcommittee followed up with its suggestions to improve the natural beauty around the city and to shift resources to help reduce pollution’s impact on the environment. “I think the environment and sustainability are really important topics here within our community,” subcommittee member Anne Conway said. “Overall, we recognize the beauty and natural value of where we live, and also our united commitment to responsible management of the resources within.”
The subcommittee's ideas revolved around the city, businesses, and residents becoming more energy efficient. Ideas include educating the community about natural resources and managing the resources, moving towards a carbon-free city by 2050, supporting the city’s Complete Streets policy by making Winona friendly to all transportation, focusing on supporting emerging technologies — such as electric vehicles — so the infrastructure can be used by both residents and visitors, clarifying water bills to be more understandable to users and possibly consider tiered pricing structures for water, working on stormwater pollution prevention techniques, minimizing de-icing chemicals, and utilizing public land for locally sourced food.
Arts and culture subcommittee
The final presenting subcommittee was the arts and culture subcommittee, which used the city’s recent arts plan as its guide. The subcommittee also wanted to acknowledge the impact arts have on the city’s economy.
The subcommittee’s goals included refocusing the city’s leadership role from directly programming arts events to more of a supportive role by providing facilities to outside art organizations. Other ideas included continuing to build the Creative Winona Commission, re-establishing the city’s arts and culture coordinator staff position, establishing a citywide public art program, attracting and retaining creative talent from all walks of life in the city, promoting Winona’s creative economy, completing the former Masonic Temple project to create a performing and arts center, and inventorying existing public spaces for creative activities and making them available.
What’s next?
With the comprehensive plan subcommittees' draft goals and ideas complete, the steering committee and city staff hope to have a draft of the comprehensive plan ready before Thanksgiving. The steering committee will review the subcommittees’ drafts with some workshops during that time period. City staff plan to wrap up the comprehensive plan process sometime next year, which would culminate in a City Council vote to approve the new plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.