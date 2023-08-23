by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The city of Winona is requesting $26.5 million from the Minnesota State Legislature in 2024 for three major projects, including the public safety center and community center. City staff is also proposing to bond an additional $25.5 million for these two projects. Just this year, Winona received $17.4 million from the state, the most funding received in years, for various projects. “I think we have projects that align with where the Legislature has provided assistance to other communities in the past … and there is some confidence in our requests,” Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said.
The first request is $13.5 million for the city’s proposed regional public safety facility, an estimated $43-62 million structure housing the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona Fire Department (WFD) and potentially other agencies. The city of Winona has already received $7.5 million from the state this year for land acquisition and design costs. If the state funds the city’s $13.5 million request, the city would borrow $21 million or more to fund the project.
“The city would have to decide whether or not they would bond $21 million, if in fact they were awarded the $13.5 million for this project,” Ubl said. The city has been seeking partners for the public safety building project but no commitments have been made. According to Ubl, partners like the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) could help spread the $21 million bill out. At a Winona County Board meeting last month, Ubl said that if the state covers half the project’s costs, the county’s share could be 20% of the joint police and sheriff's facility, or $7-8 million.
This summer, BKV, the consulting firm behind the public safety building study, shared different options for the public safety facility or facilities with the City Council and County Board. These options included a joint WFD, WAAS, and WPD station estimated to cost $45-52 million, a fire station and a separate police station costing $43-50 million, and joint WPD and WCSO station and a separate fire station priced at $54-62 million.
Ubl said that when planning state and local bonding, the city has been working with an earlier, lower cost estimate of $42 million that BKV presented in January. All of BKV’s more recent cost estimates from June are more expensive. Ubl added that if the project costs more, it would be the city’s responsibility.
Winona Police Department Chief Tom Williams said the city’s next steps on the public safety building project will depend on the county’s involvement. “We are waiting, from the city’s standpoint, to see what the county says, to give us a direction … We have to see if there’d be any partnership between the county and city or not before we proceed …” he said.
The second request is $8.5 million for improvements at the Winona Wastewater treatment plant. These funds would go to beginning the $27 million upgrades to the plant needed to meet 2027 phosphorus mandates to help reduce pollution into the Mississippi River.
Lastly, the third request is $4.5 million for a proposed community center. In 2019, city officials proposed moving the Friendship Center, or senior center, to the East Rec Center and renovating and expanding the location to create a new community center. Those plans changed when the East Rec Center was identified as a potential location for the public safety building. Following citizen outcry, last summer the City Council nixed plans to demolish the East Rec Center and build a police-fire station on the site while relocating the East Rec Center and senior center to St. Stan’s School.
“We paused on the community center because we need more information about costs revolving around the public safety facility before we commit to funding for the community center,” Ubl said.
Ubl confirmed that the community center project is the same as was previously proposed. The new community center would expand the East Rec Center to house the Friendship Center with renovations and an addition.
In the draft 2024 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), an additional $4.5 million in local bonding is proposed for the community center in 2025, bringing the total funding for the project up to $9 million.
