by CESAR SALAZAR
Over three months after the Winona City Council postponed its vote on a proposed Disorderly Use Ordinance, it has yet to return to the council chambers. The ordinance would allow the city to revoke landlords’ rental licenses for tenants who cause nuisances, which could cause tenants to be evicted. The proposal was set to return to the council in December 2022, after the council voted earlier that month to postpone it, but now City Manager Chad Ubl said the proposal wouldn't be coming back any time soon.
The Disorderly Use Ordinance would reprimand landlords by imposing fines and ultimately — with council approval — could revoke their rental license for inaction on continuously problematic tenants.
City staff intended the ordinance to be a “tool in the city’s toolbox” to deal with tenants who are a constant nuisance. Under the ordinance, nuisances include accumulation of snow and attraction of birds, up to more serious concerns such as drug dealing and assaults. City staff said that they don’t intend to target tenants for those minor offenses, but rather more severe violations.
The ordinance works by revoking a landlord’s rental license for a specific unit (with City Council approval), after which tenants would be unable to live in that rental property as no one is allowed to rent without a proper license under city code.
The Disorderly Use Ordinance had initially been brought forward to the City Council by city staff in October 2022, but it was pulled at the last second by staff, adding that the Winona Housing Association, a local organization of landlords, wanted to further review the ordinance.
The City Council was set to vote on the then-ready ordinance in December 2022, but the proposal did not receive enough votes to pass during that meeting. The council then voted to postpone the ordinance until the next meeting in December, but then it was postponed again with Ubl saying the ordinance needed more legal review.
Now, Ubl said the ordinance wouldn’t be coming back any time soon and that the ordinance is still under legal review. He added that the city’s attorney said the earliest the ordinance could be ready for review in the summer, if it were to come back.
