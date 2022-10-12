Winstars build freindships at the diamond

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Members of the 10U Winstars softball team were practicing hitting, catching and running as the moon rose on an October evening. This season, they are learning not only how to play the game, but also how to manage the ups and downs of life. They may go to different schools, but they are one team as they grow in their skills.
Team member Paige Hemker has played for three years. “I love to play softball because my whole family played softball,” she said.
Team member Clare Barkheim has played for two years. “I like softball because I like batting and playing at third base,” she said.
Team member Madeline Brunsdon began playing this year. “I like softball because I like hitting and getting lots of outs so we can hit,” she said.
Parent Matthew Sturm said he has appreciated the opportunity for social interaction that being on the team has given his daughter. “I think that’s crucial for kids these days, with all the connected devices, to actually be out and part of a team,” he said.
Coaches agreed that they have appreciated witnessing team members develop their skills.
“These girls have grown so much … You could just see the growth in their ability this fall with continued help and support,” Coach Stephanie Hemker said. She added that she also enjoys coaching her daughter.
“And there were some [girls] that joined this fall team, and just seeing how much they’ve improved and how much they love it and just to see just how much energy they bring,” Coach Cassie Kessel said.
Coaches said they want team members to gain skills related to softball and life in general. They also want the players to have a good time while learning these skills and come to appreciate the game of softball. Hemker said she hopes for team members this season to learn about the fundamentals of hitting, throwing and working as a team. Coach Hez Obermark said a vital life skill for the team members is handling feelings. “I think a big one, especially after COVID, is how to manage your emotions, so how to manage feelings of failure, how to manage frustration, how to manage exuberance and joy, and do that in a way that always puts you in the mindset of being an athlete,” she said. Sturm said his daughter is learning skills such as collaboration, responsibility and accountability.
Coaches hope team members’ experience goes beyond learning softball and life skills. “And honestly, the biggest thing we do here is have fun. We really want it to be a fun experience for the girls so they continue playing,” Hemker said. Obermark agreed, saying, “I think all of us as coaches think our biggest obligation is to make sure they find joy in the game.”
Team members and coaches are full of joy when players meet their goals. “And there’s so many moments [where] they just turn to you and they have this look on their face of, ‘I did it, Coach,’” Obermark said. Team members bond and share in each others’ successes. When a player reached a goal of making it to first base, team members cheered her on profusely, Obermark said.
Players have come together as a team and formed friendships, Obermark said, though they go to different schools throughout the community. “So I think it’s really cool that we do pull in girls from a bunch of different walks of life,” she said. She added, “I think that’s just been just a huge gift for us as a family, to be able to plug into the Winstars and be able to find ways in the community to connect with folks outside of just where we go to school.”
Sturm agreed that a highlight of the season for his daughter has been meeting friends outside of school. “Getting that first win is always fun, getting closer with her teammates, getting a circle of friends bigger than just what’s in school.”
