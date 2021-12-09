The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for much of Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin tomorrow and Saturday morning. The NWS forecasts 7-9 inches of snow will fall across much of Winona, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties from Friday at 6 a.m. through noon on Saturday, with up 11-16 inches in northern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
"Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected with pockets of whiteout conditions possible. There is also a smaller threat for freezing precipitation south of the snow band," NWS meteorologists write, adding, "There will be significant impacts to travel, especially north of Interstate 90 — prepare accordingly."
More information and updates are available at www.weather.gov/arx.
