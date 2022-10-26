by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona recently allocated its $2.9 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards various needs around the city, mainly infrastructure and equipment projects that were already on the city’s needs list. While most of the items were planned and could come to fruition soon, the city has yet to decide what would be funded by the $180,000 earmarked for mental health initiatives.
Among some of the ARPA expenditures, the city plans to spend $1 million toward the Masonic Temple’s heating and air conditioning, $488,000 for fire department equipment and training, $69,000 for a playground next to the former Madison Elementary School, and $180,000 for mental health initiatives. Currently, city staff are in talks with community partners Winona Health and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to discuss how exactly the city could spend the $180,000 towards mental health initiatives, but no solid plans have been brought forward.
Previously, city officials had planned to spend roughly the same amount on the Alternative Response Team (ART), which would send mental health professionals to assist with 911 calls, However, the ART was cut from last year’s budget, and city staff decided against using ARPA funds on the ART, as the staffing would be a long-time funding expense, with the city wanting to focus on one-time expenditures for the one-time ARPA funds. “In our early discussions with Winona Health and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, we don’t feel the ART program is the initiative we’d support,” City Manager Chad Ubl said during the October 3 City Council meeting.
Part of the discussion with the community partners has a focus on when a mental health crisis is occurring, according to Ubl.
“What are methods, procedures where the city could assist, and what we’re hearing from some of our mental health partners is that we have a Crisis Response Team currently with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, and ART, in many ways, mirrors the Crisis Response Team,” Ubl said. “In our early discussions, there’s been some discussion that perhaps — and we need more data and research on this — what’s needed is services for people after a crisis has occurred … Do we have services for people that may need community support following the crisis?”
Supporters of the ART said the Crisis Response Team sometimes had long response times, with some staff responding to Winona from Caledonia, Minn., 50 minutes away.
Winona Health President and CEO Rachelle Schultz stated that the current talks among the city and the community partners are focusing on finding common issues that could be addressed by the ARPA funds. Schultz said Winona Health has only met once with the city thus far. “I think we need to all understand what we mean when we talk about mental health and what problem we’re trying to solve,” Schultz said.
Currently, nothing is off the table in terms of what the funds could be used towards but it’s important to acknowledge the root causes of mental health issues in the community, according to Schultz. “I think it makes it more important that we really understand … where would be the best use of those funds,” Schultz said. “It’s not that hard to spend $180,000, but it’s not going to be replenished, and so if you don’t really solve a problem — you might have put a Bandaid on it, or you might have covered up something — that doesn’t mean that we’ve really understood what’s the root cause, have we solved it, and have we fixed something for our community. My personal opinion, I think it’s important we understand what it is we’re trying to accomplish.”
City staff doesn’t have any set deadlines for coming up with answers for using the ARPA funds toward mental health initiatives, but the city does have a deadline to use the ARPA funds by June 2025. “We would come back at a pre-council meeting and ask our partners to present alongside the city of Winona about what we feel is the best and most appropriate use for those dollars,” Ubl said. He continued, “We have to come back with a specific program or service that we would be supporting with the $180,000.”
