New COVID infections in Winona County shot up last week, a spike local health officials attributed to the more infectious Omicron variant and holiday gatherings. After hitting a peak nearly double that of last winter’s surge — 784 new cases in seven days as of last Thursday — the seven-day total fell to 349 as of Tuesday, likely the result of a three-day break in reporting over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Case reporting continued over the holiday in Wisconsin. In Trempealeau County, infections rose sharply, with 597 new cases this week compared to 357 last week. Buffalo County had 156 new infections this week, on par with last week’s 148.
Local schools saw a significant increase in cases among students and staff last week. At Winona Area Public Schools, there were 135 new infections confirmed and 35 people in quarantine between Jan. 6-12, the latest data available. For Jan. 10-16, Cotter Schools reported 56 new infections — 39 of them at the middle and high school age level — and 83 people in quarantine.
“The good news is that Omicron appears to cause less severe illness on average — emphasize the ‘on average’ — especially if you’re vaccinated and boosted,” Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said earlier this month. “That’s the good news. The vaccines are doing their job to protect people from severe illness, but if you’re not vaccinated and especially if you’re older or have underlying health conditions, the risk of severe illness is still significant, even with Omicron.” She encouraged everyone to help strained hospitals by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and staying home when sick.
A Winona County resident in their late 50s died as a result of the virus, MDH reported on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that a Trempealeau County resident died from COVID, as well.
Five Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID between Jan. 7-13, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Buffalo County reported one resident was newly hospitalized for COVID the week of Jan. 11, the latest data available. There were no new hospitalizations in Trempealeau County that week.
