by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With illnesses such as flu occurring at an increased rate, there are steps families can take to stay healthy.
Winona Health Physician Assistant Holly Engler said she has seen many people of all ages who are ill, and the positivity rate for flu tests has been high. Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district has also experienced increased illness, such as flu, at the elementary level.
Several factors may be contributing to this higher illness rate, Engler said. Because people gathered with others less during the height of the pandemic, she said, individuals were not exposed to flu and other viruses as much as they typically were in the past. “Certainly when we haven’t been exposed to our normal viruses … immune systems weren’t quite equipped for this year,” she said. For example, younger children were not exposed to the viruses they usually were when they went to child care or school, so they are facing worse illness now, she said.
With pandemic-related protocols being relaxed at many public places, as well, Engler said, individuals are glad to have the opportunity to be out and about again, and they may not be as likely to stay home when ill.
There are ways to stay well, Engler said. People should continue to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer, she said. They can also stay up to date on preventative wellness visits, she said. These visits help children stay current with vaccinations, such as flu vaccinations, and treatment for chronic illnesses such as asthma that may cause worse symptoms when ill, she said. She especially encouraged flu vaccinations. When ill, it is important to stay home, she said, to avoid spreading illness to someone else who could become very ill from it, such as a child, elderly person or person with chronic illness.
“Certainly any fevers, any significant coughing or … sinus issues, those are probably the big three things that I would say to certainly stay home for,” Engler said. “Usually, once a child is fever free and feeling better for 24 hours, then certainly they can get back to school.” She added, “Usually I tell people when their cold is starting to overall feel better, sometimes that nagging cough is OK, and their acute illness is likely not as contagious anymore.”
Freiheit said the district sent out information to families about having students stay at home until they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of medicine. WAPS also does additional cleaning when there is a rise in illness, she said. She added that she appreciates families’ help with picking up their students if they become ill during the school day.
There are also situations in which it is beneficial to see a health care provider about illness, Engler said. If someone has difficulty breathing or a high fever that is not reduced with medicine such as Tylenol or ibuprofen, or if families just feel something is not quite right with their children, she said, it would be valuable to go to a health care provider. Particularly if someone is having issues with breathing, she said, they should go to the emergency department. If one is not able to get an appointment with their provider quickly, going to urgent care is also an option, she said.
With a cold that is not as severe, that includes a running nose and decreased energy, for example, Engel said, some measures to take at home include using humidifiers, nasal saline, Tylenol and ibuprofen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.