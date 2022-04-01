by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Bowling a strike on the first day, student Veronica Bruss’ adapted bowling season began on a high note. The Winona Senior High School sophomore is a member of the new team, which is currently in its first season.
Rachel Stein, a coach of the team who teaches developmental adapted physical education at Winona Area Public Schools, said staff wanted students with different abilities to have another opportunity, in addition to adapted floor hockey, to play a sport. The adapted bowling team is also more inclusive, she said, with three groups for students with different physical and cognitive abilities, as well as students with autism.
For a student on the team who uses a wheelchair, adapted bowling is the chance to participate in a varsity sport, Stein said.
The team also provides an opportunity for competition. On a roughly weekly basis, the team competes virtually against schools throughout Minnesota.
While competing, students gain experience with bowling and have a chance to socialize. Senior Charlie Breza joined the team because he has bowled over the past couple years and really enjoyed it. Some of the best parts of being on the team for him are getting strikes and spending time with friends. Bruss wanted to be part of the team to have some fun, too.
Seeing team members cheer one another on is Bruss’ favorite aspect of being part of the group. She also enjoys “trying your best to get the best shot.”
Through bowling, Breza has learned how to get a strike and keep the bowling ball toward the middle of the lane.
Bruss said bowling taught her about how “to be supportive of your team.” The connections with teammates are a highlight of practices to Breza. “I’m with my friends, because I miss them so much,” he said.
Those friendships are important for Stein, as well. “We’re not just like a team; it’s like a family,” Stein said. “They go to school together, and now we get to compete together. So having that in a social setting, but also a competitive setting, is fun.”
Stein hopes that students gain independence, too, from getting bowling shoes and balls on their own and typing in their names in the alley’s system. “Bowling is something they’ll hopefully do for the rest of their lives. So that can translate outside of the setting as well, is a chance to be social, whether it’s their families or peers,” she said. That rings true with Breza, who said he wants to keep “bowling when I get older.”
