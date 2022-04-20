by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) recently added a new administrative position at Winona Middle School (WMS), a dean of students. This staff member works with students and staff members to foster a positive environment at the school.
“I’m really supporting the principals in making sure we have a positive, safe and healthy culture,” Dean of Students Mitchell Demers said.
Demers said he will work with the assistant principal and principal, and he will address more minor behavior incidents.
Principal Mark Winter said at the School Board’s April 7 meeting, “I really think that will help in dealing with the, what we call tier two behaviors, those behaviors that sometimes are getting overlooked because [the assistant principal], Mr. Ol, and myself … are working with big behaviors and couldn’t get to those smaller-type things in a given day.”
While serving as dean of students, Demers will also continue supporting students as a social worker part-time at the Winona Area Learning Center. He will also continue to help coordinate the new student success department part-time. This department includes three student success coaches who work to support students and families of color and low-income students and families, as well as students and families experiencing mental health challenges or homelessness.
Winter said rescheduling of some work would allow Demers to fulfill all the roles. “There are some … tasks that he has to do at the ALC, and we will just schedule that out and find times,” Winter said.
As dean, Demers said his work also includes collaborating with fellow staff members such as counselors and social workers to quickly identify students who need additional help. “We want to not just be reactive, but proactive,” he said.
Another substantial part of Demers’ role is working with students and staff to restore connections between them when a person feels hurt, he said. He might help students who had a conflict repair their connection, for example. He might also help a student removed from a class and that class’ teacher restore their connection, Winter said.
WAPS is not the only middle school in the Big 9 to have a dean of students. According to staff directories, five of 10 Big 9 middle schools have a dean of students or multiple assistant principals.
So far, Demers said he is enjoying his work with colleagues, from safety specialists to social workers, who want to get to know students and their strengths. “I’ve really found teachers and staff here are just so receptive to looking at the good in kids and helping them move forward,” he said.
The position will be in place until the end of the school year, Winter said, at which time staff will determine how to move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.