by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students at Winona Middle School (WMS) might apologize for misbehavior rather than go to detention under a new disciplinary approach at the school. Staff at WMS are working to address behavior issues by helping students make amends and right wrongs with fellow students and staff, rather than removing students from the classroom. These strategies are known as restorative practices. WMS has struggled with discipline issues in past years.
“Restorative practice is a concept with an understanding [that] mistakes are made. You aren’t defined by your mistakes. There’s growth and learning opportunities in mistakes,” Assistant Principal Brittany Ignatius said. “There’s healing in restorative practice on the side of the person who has caused the offense and the people that are impacted by it.”Through these practices, school leaders help students learn how to apologize and how to hold themselves accountable for their choices, she said. School leaders also help students learn how their choices affect their lives and the lives of those around them. Staff often start the process with a conversation between those hurt and those who hurt them. Through conversations between the offending student and the victim about how they felt and what they thought when an incident happened, the students at fault have an opportunity to make amends and take accountability.
“I think the big thought behind it is repairing and healing relationship breakdowns, if that’s student to student or staff to student,” School Climate and Restorative Practices Coordinator Mitchell Demers said. Demers’ position is new this year.
Traditional discipline includes detention, such as after school or lunch detention, Ignatius said. It also includes in-school suspension and out-of-school suspension, strategies that center on removing students from the classroom. Conversely, she said, the goal with using restorative practices is having students in the classroom as much as possible and using suspensions with the least possible frequency, with the caveat that there are situations in which suspension is appropriate. “Punitive measures aren’t giving the skills kids need to succeed,” Ignatius said. “Their job is to be here at school, not be at home for a mistake that has been made.” In recent years, WAPS tried to reduce racial disparities in suspensions, under an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, as students’ ability to learn is limited if they are not in school. The disparities remained.
To address bullying with restorative practices, staff first help the bullied students speak with school counselors or social workers for support, Ignatius said. Then, the bullies take part in work such as creating an anti-bullying presentation with information about what different types of bullying are, what a student can do if bullied and what a student can do if she or he witnesses bullying. The students next present the information to fellow students to model that bullying is not acceptable, she said.
If a student is rude to a teacher in class, Ignatius begins the restorative practice process by having a discussion with the student about what happened and what she or he has experienced in the classroom. The student then writes an apology. To learn how to effectively apologize, the student can reference a template with ways to start sentences such as “I understand I made you feel.” Additionally, a staff member could briefly cover a classroom while the teacher, student and Ignatius have a conversation in another room about what happened and how to move forward.
Another common situation in which staff use restorative practices, Ignatius said, is having students clean up after themselves in common spaces such as the cafeteria. If a student knocks over a garbage can, for example, staff have them sweep up.
For a situation in which there was a physical altercation between students, staff implement restorative practices by initially waiting until an appropriate moment that will not spur further physical altercation to bring the students together with staff to have a conversation, Ignatius said. Then, during the conversation, students and staff share their perspectives on what happened. “And we help facilitate feelings of, ‘This is how we wound up here. How do we get to where we decided we were going to put hands on someone else.’ And then we work through that with them, and come up with some agreements. And then after that conversation, we try to purposely put those students together to continue to build relationships,” she said. Those connections could look like students eating lunch together in a separate room with a staff member or playing games together in Ignatius’ office.
However, some situations are too severe, Ignatius said, and result in suspension. “Those are pretty aggressive instances. Most things like that aren’t occurring this school year,” she said. “It’s a very safe school year. We haven’t had hardly any of those moments at all. They’re kind of one-off right now. We’re really successful with bringing kids together and being able to move forward in our school days without having to send anybody home.”
The implementation of restorative practices comes after the middle school faced behavior issues last year. Last spring, during a fight at WMS, some students attacked staff members and seriously injured one. The School Board also voted last school year to expel several students.
When asked if the practices are helping to solve those issues and if there has been progress, Ignatius said, “Absolutely. And I can’t [really] speak to last year because I’m new to the district. I’ve had lots of staff tell me about last year, lots of district employees tell me about last year, lots of parents tell me about last year, lots of kids tell me about last year. Our motto, [WMS Principal] Mr. Anderson and I, is last year was last year, and this year is this year. We have a whole new system.” Anderson, like Ignatius, joined the district this school year. Demers agreed that using these practices since the start of the school year has been valuable.
Ignatius and Demers added that staff are also implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) strategies to reinforce students’ positive behavior. Students earn PBIS points for positive behavior, she said, and can put them towards prizes such as a basketball. “Restorative practices plus our PBIS points systems is really helping to create a brand new culture here, which is what our goal was coming into the school year with new leadership,” she said.
The use of restorative practices got off the ground earlier this year. Demers worked to bring restorative practices to the middle school starting last spring.
The district’s long-term goal is for all its schools to use restorative practices. Through a grant, WAPS is working to incorporate restorative practices in a districtwide student code of conduct.
