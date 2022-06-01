by ALEXANDRA RETTER
On a stage at Winona Middle School waits a nine-foot grand Steinway piano, poised for a musician to bring notes on a page to life. The piano accompanies students at concerts, but it is also a piece of 20th century history, having been signed by one of the most renowned pianists of the time, Vladimir Horowitz.
Horowitz, born in Kyiv in 1903, performed at sold-out concerts the world over, according to a biography from the piano company Steinway and Sons. In 1925, he immigrated from Russia, ultimately living in New York City. In 1928, he played for the first time in the U.S. at Carnegie Hall. He also produced recordings of classic pieces from the 1930s to the 1980s. Horowitz created his own version of “Stars and Stripes Forever” in that time and performed it at Carnegie Hall to mark the end of World War II. He returned to Russia in the 1980s before his passing in 1989.
Just as Horowitz traveled during his life, so did the piano. Longtime former Winona Senior High School Choir Director Bruce Ramsdell said that in the 50s and early 60s, there was a concert series in Winona at the former middle school’s auditorium. On the board for the series was Harold Edstrom. Edstrom was part of a group that went to the Steinway Company in New York to pick out a piano and chose the one signed by Horowitz. The series leaders’ bought the piano and shipped it to the former middle school, where it was put in the auditorium.
Once the series ended, its leaders donated the piano to the district. It stayed in the former middle school auditorium until the construction of the new middle school. With the opening of the new school, the piano moved there.
At middle school concerts, the piano was used, Ramsdell said. “It just added to the entire performance,” he said. “Visually, it’s beautiful. And the students all knew it was a big deal, it was a big event when that piano was part of our concert.”
It is very out of the ordinary for a district to have such a special piano, Ramsdell said. “It says a lot about Winona that they care about quality arts experiences, obviously, going way back when they were so particular about purchasing a really good instrument. And then when that series was done, [it allowed] students to have access to something that unique,” he said.
When Winona Middle School Fifth and Sixth Grade Band Director Paula Braaten learned about the district having the piano years ago, she appreciated that it was donated, as it was an interesting item to donate, she said. She also enjoyed the fact that the piano is a Steinway, as she appreciates that brand.
Both Ramsdell and Braaten have played the piano themselves and embraced the experience.
“Anytime you can play a concert grand piano that is as famous as that one, it’s pretty great,” Ramsdell said. He continued, “I just have always thought very highly of it.”
“It has a great sound, so it’s fun to play an instrument that big,” Braaten said. She continued, “As a pianist, it’s a beautiful instrument. It has a great tone.”
The piano remains an integral part of school concerts in the present. Today, the piano makes appearances at choir concerts, orchestra concerts and on occasion, band concerts, Braaten said. The piano also sometimes takes a journey outside the school. Musicians play the piano at the Beethoven Festival each year, she said.
The historical nature of the piano requires some precautions. When not in use, the piano remains in a separate space backstage with a humidifier to help maintain it, Braaten said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.