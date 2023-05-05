by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After Winona Middle School (WMS) faced challenges with student behavior last year, the district expanded a system to reinforce positive behaviors. The implementation of this system, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), has been progressing well, Principal David Anderson said.
PBIS focuses on rewarding positive behavior. At WMS, teachers can award students points for things such as getting to class on time and turning in assignments. Students can then put those points toward prizes. There are also rewards at the end of quarters, such as a sweet treat or outdoor activity, for students with few missing assignments or no write-ups for inappropriate behavior, for instance. “But I think they also notice when kids do things … without asking,” Anderson said in an interview, citing a recent instance in which he gave students points for picking up balls other students left behind at recess. The program had partially been in place at WMS in the past, but it had not been fully in place in recent years. Then, this school year, there was a push to fully implement it.
Anderson reported at the School Board’s March 2 meeting that referrals – or write-ups for misbehavior – decreased from 469 to 431 from the first to second quarter this school year. The number of referrals each day decreased from 12 in October to four in January, he said. A typical referral, he explained in an interview, would be for skipping class, walking out of a class or using inappropriate language, in addition to more serious behaviors, such as fighting or stealing.
PBIS is not a “cure-all,” Anderson said. “PBIS doesn’t fix things,” Anderson said. “But it makes your climate better. And I think the referrals going down has a lot to do with the expectations we put on our middle school students, constantly reteaching those expectations. And hopefully they grow from that and learn from that and they mature. Because I think what we do a lot at a middle school level isn’t all academic; there’s definitely social growth involved with us.”
The middle school principals declined to provide data on detention, suspension and expulsion rates this year compared to past school years.
Overall, PBIS has helped improve students’ behavior and attitude, Anderson said. “I think for a lot of kids, they have definitely gravitated to the PBIS system because there’s something in it for them, so to speak,” he said. “I can’t sit here and say that every single kid comes to school every day and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to do the best I can and earn points,’ but for a lot of our kids, they’re definitely motivated by the program.”
A WMS teacher told the School Board at its March 2 meeting that PBIS has been a powerful tool for reteaching behavioral expectations to students.
A more challenging part of putting the program in place has been getting buy-in from staff and students, Anderson said, adding that it takes time whenever a program is started over, as PBIS has been at WMS.
WMS students and staff were also surveyed about PBIS, and Anderson presented the results at the School Board’s March meeting. In that survey, 80% of staff said PBIS has had a positive effect on their classroom, and 83% of students said PBIS had influenced their choices with their behavior, while 88% of students said they like the program. Anderson said in an interview that the goal is to survey staff and students with consistent questions about how the year is going, including questions about PBIS, every quarter. The school has not asked families about PBIS in a survey, he said, but he believes staff are discussing how to get families’ feedback on PBIS and other school matters.
School Board member Michael Hanratty asked at the March meeting what the strategy was for addressing skepticism among staff members. Anderson said one way to deal with skepticism is continued conversations among staff about what is working with the program. He added that students will talk about which teachers do and do not give points.
While Anderson arrived at WMS this school year, he said he has heard the school’s climate is better this year. “It’s going to take time,” he said. He added, “I think it’s been a good year here, but I think everybody will say we can still continue to get better.” Several School Board members said at the March meeting that they were pleased with the progress made with PBIS.
Meanwhile, the middle school is also working to implement restorative practices that center on repairing relationships after harmful behavior. “It’s less about serving time and more about being accountable for your actions, whether that’s a letter of apology or having a conversation with a person you had a disagreement with,” Anderson said in an interview. Restorative practices and PBIS are working in tandem, he said.
Looking to the future, some WMS staff will take part in further PBIS training this summer, Anderson said. His other goals include continuing to help staff, students and families understand how PBIS ties into students’ daily behavioral expectations and continuing to have more staff buy in, he said. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer asked what the middle school needed from the board to help with PBIS at the board’s March meeting, and Anderson said full funding would keep the program going.
“I think PBIS has been a nice addition to our school year,” Anderson said in an interview. “I think there are a lot of kids who’ve gravitated to it. And do I think they’re better kids because of it? Maybe. But I guess, in the end, like every principal’s goal, you want to minimize disruptions in your building, you want to minimize behaviors and you want to teach kids if they do something wrong that we’re here to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.