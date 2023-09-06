WMS welcomes students, families

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With orange, black and smiley face balloons, as well as a corn snake that is a class pet, teachers at Winona Middle School welcomed families and students to the new school year at Rally Day on August 31.
The event, in its second year, gives families and students an opportunity to connect with teachers and get prepared for the new school year just before it begins.
Different subject areas had different activities. Students and families could color bookmarks. They could also try to knock down a stack of cups with a machine using air or take a photo with the garb and accessories of scientists, from microscopes to waders. A class pet, a corn snake, was also present for students to hold and interact with.
“We’re just trying to get kids fired up about science,” Science Teacher Joseph Cynor said. “And we also want to get to know as many students and parents as we can to start building that relationship that’s so critical for the classroom.”
Students could try out their lockers and have their school photos taken, while families could provide the health office with any necessary information for their students. Families could also enter a raffle and grab a hot dog and chips.
Eddie Bell, a rising seventh grader, enjoyed seeing friends and being welcomed to a new school year at the event. He was excited to pick up his Chromebook.
Kaitlin Franzwa, whose son is entering fifth grade, said she was looking forward to the experience of him going to a new school and being able to participate in more sports. “Being in middle school is a different level of schooling, so we’re excited for that,” she said.
Sixth grade math teacher Dheadra Wang appreciated seeing some of her former students, as well as meeting new students and families in a more casual environment.
Cynor was happy to see the enthusiasm of students and families. “Everyone I’ve talked to has had a big smile on their face. They’re excited. We’re excited as a staff to have kids back. There’s a lot of optimism,” he said.
Eddie Bell is looking forward to seeing classmates and meeting his new teachers at the start of the school year. Kim Bell said, “I’m excited for band and to really see what subjects he gets into this year.” The Bells both said they’ve appreciated the middle school’s staff members and are glad to interact with these educators again this school year. “The staff, the teachers are really nice,” Eddie Bell said. Kim Bell added, “They’re so nice and understanding.”
Longer class periods for sixth graders are one part of the school year Wang is eagerly anticipating, as she feels it might allow for more opportunities to get to know students. “The middle school is such a fun place to be,” she said. “I’ve been here for 19 years and love it so much.”
Cynor is excited to try a new activity this year with students, as he is teaching physical science, a different branch of science than he has taught in the past. He purchased a water balloon launcher so students can, in an outside area, experiment with how mass affects the distance objects can go, in addition to how the angle of the launcher changes how the object moves. “And they’re going to have a lot of fun, because the thing is huge. It takes three of them to launch it,” he said. He added, “It’ll be a blast.”
Overall, Cynor’s goal is for students to learn authentically. “And that’s really hard to do, because everybody’s so different … We like different things; we come from different backgrounds,” he said. “So, the magic is to try to get every one of my students to feel like they belong, and that they are not doing the work just because I tell them, but they’re doing the work because they really, truly want to do the work.”
Toward the beginning of the school year, Wang will include some lessons associated with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), such as activities on how to go through the lunch line and walk in the hallways. Cynor also plans to continue his work with students in this area. The Rios Spanish Immersion Program is another area progressing well at the school, Cynor said. “I have two students now of my own, two kids of my own here, and they are in the Rios program for the school, and I’m blown away with how fluently they can speak Spanish,” he said. He continued, “And I think that is a fantastic program the district is doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.