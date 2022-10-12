by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with domestic assault and criminal sexual conduct after she allegedly strangled a juvenile, with whom she allegedly had a sexual relationship.
On September 26 at 7:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Hailee Devorak, 24, of Minnesota City. Devorak was charged with domestic assault by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after deputies received a report of domestic abuse at an address in Stockton. According to the reports, Devorak allegedly pushed the victim into a wall, then strangled the victim, and then slapped the victim. During the interview process, deputies asked the victim about their relationship with Devorak. The 16-year-old victim stated in a forensic interview that they had had a sexual relationship with Devorak since February of this year. According to prosecutors, Devorak held a position of authority over the juvenile at the time.
Devorak denied the allegations. Devorak could face up to 15 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Devorak was released and has a court hearing on October 12.
