With their roaring motorbikes and leather jackets, the international Women on Wheels (WOW) motorcycle group conducted its 36th annual Ride-In in Winona July 12-14. While some of the riders might describe themselves as “grandmas who like to bake cookies and ride motorcycles,” the group focuses on two things: camaraderie and diversity.
“The extremely unique thing that we have that’s different from even other women's motorcycle organizations is that we have not just women riders,” WOW President Carol Skala said. “You can be just an enthusiast, you can be a passenger or you can be a former rider and be a part of the group. We’re the only group — that we’re aware of — for women riding groups that welcome husbands and the wives. They’re a part of the team.”
“[WOW] doesn't exclude men,” WOW rider Desse Johnston said. “We have tons of support members: boyfriends, husbands, friends, whatever. Men are included and they’re welcome at all our Ride-Ins and they enjoy it as much as we do.”
The group was not only diverse in members but also in motorcycles, ranging from Harley-Davidsons to Indian Motorcycles to Can-Am Spyders. The group consisted of over 250 members and rode through many different routes throughout Winona and the bluff lands.
“These roads are just beautiful for motorcycles,” WOW rider and Winonan Jo Johnson said. Johnson applied for Winona to be one of WOW’s Ride-In destinations due to its many features and activities available for the group to do. “They could go on the lake and do the paddle wheels, do the tour boat. There were options for [things] other than just motorcycle riding.”
Some of the members even came in from some far-away places. “Some of these gals have come a thousand miles,” Johnson said. “We got gals from Alaska, New York, and Nova Scotia, [Canada.]”
“It’s a long drive,” WOW rider Josie Vanvonderen said in regard to her travels from Antigonish, Nova Scotia. “It took me four days of travel.” She continued, “I just kind of wing it as I go. I don’t plan ahead for the hotels.”
“Riding motorcycles is a very special thing for women,” WOW rider Patti “Peppermint Patti” Bogan said. Bogan traveled from Anchorage, Alaska, for the Ride-In. “We’re women in a man’s world, but it’s changed over the years. In the years that I’ve been around, it’s changed a lot. You see more and more women out there on wheels. For a long time, we were seen as something that should be on the back or not riding at all. That’s another reason that this [group] is such a draw: The women that are here are very independent. You want to be around other women that are independent and supportive.”
The group also serves as a support network for the riders, whether it’s traveling on the road or trying to find a new adventure on the road. One WOW rider, Marilyn Vershure, explained that one time her brother’s motorcycle had broken down but was able to be recovered by another fellow WOW member, something that she wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise without the group. “That’s what the WOW spirit is about, it's that, ‘Hey, I’m broke down. Can you help?” Vershure said.
“There are a lot of different facets to motorcycling,” WOW rider Carol Hauck said. “That’s one of the things WOW brings together.” She continued, “WOW accepts everybody. Doesn’t matter what you ride, doesn’t matter how long you ride, it doesn’t matter what it is you want to ride … They accept all of that. You make those fast friends with all that.”
