Woodlawn dedicates vets memorial

by CESAR SALAZAR
With the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band playing patriotic music, the Woodlawn Cemetery unveiled its new veterans memorial at a ceremony this past Saturday as a way to continue honoring veterans. The new memorial features a display of stones describing past conflicts and opposition that U.S. armed forces have engaged in throughout history. It also features a marker detailing the cemetery’s history since its inception in 1862.
The ceremony also had honored guests Governor Tim Walz, State Senator Jeremy Miller, and State Representative Gene Pelowski to give speeches to attendees, thanking veterans for their selfless service.
“We have less than a half of [one] percent of folks who serve now,” Walz said. “There are fewer and fewer around, and I think it’s important if we’re going to ask folks to make that sacrifice for the rest of us — our young people are watching; how are we going to treat them?”
The ceremony and memorial are a way to show that veterans are honored for their service, both during and after their commitments. “That means veterans’ benefits, veterans’ hospitals,” Walz said. “It also means showing that we are going to show respect when we lay [a veteran] to rest. It’s critical, and Woodlawn did it just fabulously.”
“This is another wonderful way for folks to honor and show our appreciation to our veterans,” Miller said. “They have sacrificed so much and oftentimes for months or years at a time away from their families. They’re doing it for reasons far beyond themselves: They’re doing it to protect our freedoms.”
Pelowski has been a force behind the memorial and presented a letter that his grandmother wrote to his father dated June 18, 1944, after the D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II. The date of the letter coincided with the memorial unveiling, which Pelowski described as “a perfect fit.” He continued, “The dedication was perfect; the timing of it was perfect.”
“I think it’s great … to learn about the history,” U.S. Army veteran Dale Moger said. He continued regarding the new memorial, “It’s about time. [Veterans] deserve recognition.”
“This memorial is here to remember, reflect, and teach about what’s happening,” Walz said. “This memorial talks about the folks that are in this cemetery, talks about our nation’s conflicts, and it’s just a really impressive showing from this community that they are dedicated to the veterans. We’re here to share and to dedicate this memorial to make sure we remember.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted Winona Vietnam veteran Jim Crigler as making the comments shared by Rep. Gene Pelowski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.