Woodlawn to unveil new vets memorial June 18

CHRIS ROGERS
Often hailed as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the state, Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona will commemorate a new veterans memorial at its entrance next month. The cemetery is planning a major celebration on June 18 to dedicate the monument.
Woodlawn’s history is rich with veterans’ stories. It’s home to the only Revolutionary War veteran buried in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Historical Society — Stephen Taylor, whose grave is marked with a miniature replica of Fort Ticonderoga — as well as veterans from nearly every conflict since the Civil War.
Cemetery Superintendent Tim Leahy said the new memorial is meant to honor all veterans — not just those buried at Woodlawn — and give people of all kinds a place to learn and reflect.
The new monument will feature a series of stones, each inscribed with a brief history of a different U.S. war, along with large flagpoles and a marker detailing the cemetery’s own history. Another marker will highlight the work of Maine-based nonprofit Wreaths Across America, which lays wreaths on veterans’ graves. “It gives a whole new look to Woodlawn as you drive in,” Leahy said.
As a Vietnam vet, Woodlawn Cemetery board member Tom Slaggie said memorials such as this one are one way of veterans finally getting some of the recognition they deserve. “When the Vietnam War was coming to an end, it was not a pleasant time for vets,” he recalled. “There was a lot of abuse and that kind of thing. Now, it’s recognized that we spent our time and served for the good of the nation.” He continued, “Then, you’d have guys not even say they were in Vietnam, and now you see people driving around [with stickers] and wearing caps.” He added, “It validates what happened. Suddenly, we’re not the bad guys anymore.”
At the June 18 commemoration, Woodlawn will host the 34th Infantry Red Bull Division Band and local veterans groups. Leahy has invited Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with State Sen. Jeremy Miller and Rep. Gene Pelowski.
Leahy said he hopes to make it the largest veterans memorial event in state history. “It’s kind of like throwing a big wedding,” he said. “You send out all these invitations, and you really don’t know how many people are going to come.” Leahy has invited veterans organizations from across the state, and he and city officials are planning for a large crowd, with satellite parking areas across Highway 61, shuttles, and a partial closure of West Lake Boulevard. “If we’re going to have an event here, why not make it as big as possible?”
Leahy explained that the impetus for the project began last fall, when Ron Wanek, the founder of Ashley Furniture and Arcadia’s Soldiers Walk Veterans Memorial Park, approached him about doing something at Woodlawn to honor veterans. Contributions from Wanek and others helped make the project possible.
“It’s a place anyone can come, whether you’re a vet or not, to learn and honor,” Leahy said of the memorial.
The commemoration event will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. For more information, including details on parking and how to RVSP, visit woodlawncemeterymn.com/honoring-our-veterans.
