Workshop highlights living soils

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Participants in a recent workshop learned about the organisms residing in soil and ways to compost with earthworms. The workshop, led by Dr. Bruno Borsari, took place at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) as part of a series about plants and soil health.
Sophia Musselman, a high school student, attended the workshop to learn more about agriculture. From the workshop, she learned about caring for gardens and soil. She also learned strategies for composting that she is looking forward to using in her family’s home garden. “We garden a lot, and we love to harvest our own and try to eat as much as we can from the garden,” she said.
Participants analyzed soil with microscopes to look for organisms and gauge the soil’s health. “I didn’t realize how much was in the soil, until you really take a deep look into it,” Musselman said. “Especially the worms — you can see everything in them. That was really, definitely weird, but cool.” She also observed insects and fluids from the worms, she said.
Attendees learned a technique for analyzing soil in the field, as well. By placing soil on a white blanket, then separating the earth, it is possible to see what organisms are living in the soil. It is also possible to observe the structure of the soil. Organisms in soil provide nutrients for one another. More compacted soil leads to there being less oxygen for plants and makes it more difficult for plant’s roots to grow.
Participants also learned about vermicomposters, or worm composting systems. With bins, soil and organic material from leaves to vegetables, an ecosystem in which worms digest the materials and create compost can be created. The whole ecosystem in the box could be used to dispose of kitchen waste, primarily fruit and vegetable waste, Borsari said. The compost can then be used for gardening.
A suitable environment for the earthworms to thrive in would include organic material, such as leaves or grass clippings, Borsari said. “Eventually, if this material is properly moist, it becomes really amicable for the earthworms to digest all this. And then, as they digest, they grow, they reproduce, and they invite other organisms to join in,” he said. The other organisms could include pill bugs, beetles, fungi and bacteria, Borsari said.
Egg shells would also be valuable in the system, Borsari said, as the calcium supports the cocoons in which earthworms develop.
A type of earthworm called the red wriggler is typically used, Borsari said. “That is the one that has been proposed as the ideal species, because the earthworm digs through the mass, ingests the soil, inoculates whatever he eats with the bacteria of its guts,” he said.
The system requires a drain for fluids produced by the worms, Borsari said. The system smells earthy, he said, meaning there is decomposition. If the material in the system is too wet, Borsari said, it could kill organisms that require air and impede decomposition.
Two workshops remain in the series, which is free and open to the public. A workshop on Saturday, October 22, will center on gardening strategies to encourage pollinators, and the final workshop on Saturday, November 19, will focus on ways to keep bees. The workshops will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at MSC Southeast.
