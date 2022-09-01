by CESAR SALAZAR
A North St. Paul man was found dead by his roommate in their residence. Police believe the man died by suicide.
On September 1 at 3:50 a.m., Winona Police Department officers received a report of a 23-year-old man from North St. Paul, Minn., who was found deceased by his roommate on the 850 block of East 12th Street. According to the report, officers found that the man died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said that the man was transported to Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Center for an autopsy. Authorities are working to contact the family of the man and have not released his name.
Individuals struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.