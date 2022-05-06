by CESAR SALAZAR
A fight on April 29 at Winona Middle School (WMS) resulted in eight citations. The incident led to another larger altercation at Maplewood Townhomes later that evening in which Winona Police Department (WPD) officers resorted to using pepper spray on a group of people before making an arrest.
At 1:31 p.m., WPD officers responded to a disturbance call at WMS after officers received a report of a group fight occurring outside of the school. According to the report, a group of eight juvenile females, ages 13-17, all of Winona, allegedly were in a physical altercation. WMS staff attempted to intervene to deescalate the situation for the safety of students, according to Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit.
“[We] were looking to deescalate the situation as quickly as possible while still keeping all of our other students safe was our top priority,” Freiheit said in an interview.
WPD officials said they also reviewed video footage that also shows Keisha Verlynn Henderson, 39, of Winona, allegedly running into and getting involved with the altercation.
The WPD ultimately cited Henderson and the eight juveniles on potential charges of disorderly conduct. Three of those juveniles were also cited for fifth degree assault. Some of the juveniles had minor injuries, according to the report.
At approximately 2:39 p.m. that same afternoon, officers responded to another disturbance call at Maplewood Townhomes after officers received a report that Darlene Denise Riles, 33, of Winona, was allegedly driving and yelling threats to the reporting party, according to WPD Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen. Police said both individuals were connected to the WMS incident from earlier, which allegedly was the cause of this new altercation.
According to the report, two officers arrived on the scene to attempt mediation with the two parties. Riles reportedly took off her jacket with intent to fight the reporting party and allegedly ignored police commands to stand down, WPD officials said. The two individuals allegedly bypassed the officers and began to get into a fight, according to police.
As the officers attempted to break up that fight, one officer witnessed about three or four other groups begin to brawl, specifically one female allegedly getting on top of another and punching her repeatedly. The groups that began fighting were allegedly connected to the WMS incident as well. At some point, Riles allegedly punched a 16-year-old juvenile in the face, giving her a blackeye, according to the WPD.
The officers soon reported seeing a group of approximately 20 people crowding around the fights, and officers reported finding themselves quickly surrounded. The officers shouted commands for the crowd to disperse, but they were allegedly ignored, according to police. Fearing for the safety of the group and themselves, the officers requested backup and one officer pepper sprayed the groups that were fighting in order to get them to break up, according to Rasmussen. The WPD does not know exactly how many people were pepper sprayed as reportedly no one sought medical attention when EMTs arrived on the scene, according to Rasmussen.
Thirteen law enforcement officers from the WPD, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, and Goodview Police Department arrived on the scene. Authorities and EMTs reportedly remained on the scene for over half-an-hour to control the situation and provide medical assistance. Only minor injuries were reported and no one sought medical aid, per Rasmussen.
Ultimately, authorities arrested Riles on potential charges of fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct. Rasmussen stated that while more people could have faced charges, authorities decided that it would’ve been difficult to get cooperation from all the parties involved and they believe Riles is the lead cause of this altercation. “Officers didn’t want to make the situation worse than what it already was,” he said.
The situation is under investigation by the WPD and WAPS to determine the cause of the initial incident at WMS which lead up to the events at Maplewood.
“We don’t condone any of those types of behaviors,” Freiheit said. “We are working to make sure that this situation is resolved. Our student safety is number one.”
