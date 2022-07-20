by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) deployed the local SWAT team, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), to apprehend a suspect in an attempted murder after receiving an assistance request from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).
On July 15, at 8:21 p.m., WPD officers arrested Dennis Lee Heard, 33, of St. Louis Park, Minn., on a warrant after officers were notified by the MPD that Heard was possibly on the 550 block of Main Street. According to the WPD’s press release, Heard had an active warrant for attempted murder/first-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm. Heard was wanted by the MPD due to his connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis, Minn., on June 16.
Police say that the MPD notified the WPD of the suspect at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, officers began surveillance in the area he was reportedly at and drafted a search warrant for the residence. The ERT, alongside an armored vehicle, was reportedly used to serve the warrant due to the nature and possible danger presented by the suspect and the case.
Officers ordered several individuals to leave the residence, which they did. Heard was then reportedly taken into custody without any incident. Heard was transported to the Winona County Jail and is awaiting hand-off to the Hennepin County Detention Center, according to police.
