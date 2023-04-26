The Winona Police Department (WPD) today asked for local property owners’ help in finding Madeline Kingsbury, the 26-year-old Winona mother of two who went missing on March 31.
The WPD asked property owners in Fillmore and Winona counties to report “old wells from before 1925, old homesteads and old windmills or windmill bases,” as well as “sinkholes that are accessible by car,” by emailing search@co.winona.mn.us. Officials explained the requested information is not available in records and could produce new leads.
WPD Chief Tom Williams wrote, “We are also partnering with Maddi’s family in requesting all property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties place a blue check mark in an easily visible location if you consent to having your property searched. Volunteers will only be looking for Maddi, signs of a disturbance or something out of the ordinary. They will not be entering any homes or other structures on the property and will follow all state and local laws and postings on the property. Volunteers will also confirm with the property owner that it’s OK to search. Once they have searched, volunteers will tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post letting others know the property has been checked. If you have already searched your property, you can also tie a blue ribbon outside to let others know.” The Kingsbury family and friends are organizing volunteer searches via the Facebook page Finding Madeline Kingsbury.
Williams urged volunteer searchers to be safe and not venture out alone, into dangerous areas or into the water.
Anyone with information may share them at 1-800-222-TIPS or at crimestoppersmn.org. Kingsbury’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts.
Williams added, “The investigation is active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We remain committed to finding Maddi, and, if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped in the search for Maddi. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.