WPD copes with officer shortages

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD), like countless police departments across the nation, has a tough walnut to crack: recruiting police officers. Seeing police officer applications go from hundreds to now very few, WPD Chief of Police Tom Williams believes that a change in rhetoric about police, among other things, has led to a decline in officer applications and veteran officers stepping down in the WPD’s force. WPD leaders describe the situation as something they never thought they would have seen in their 20-plus years serving the police force.
The WPD has positions for 38 officers, but currently only has 27 fully qualified officers. The WPD recently got a few new hires that aren’t fully licensed yet. With a couple of upcoming retirements, by the end of September, the WPD will have lost 11 officers in 2022, according to Williams. He added that the WPD has been unable to fill investigator roles due to needing patrol officers and has been assigning investigators to patrol shifts. The WPD also reassigned community outreach officers to patrol, essentially eliminating the full-time community outreach positions. Typically, investigator roles are filled by police officers as they move up the ranks over their careers.
“With the resignations and retirements, we got to the point in staffing where we then had to look at pulling investigators out of investigations and assigning them back to patrol temporarily,” Williams said. He said that two of the four remaining investigators are being pulled from investigations to conduct regular patrols.
Williams believes that a change in public opinion on police is scaring people away from a law enforcement career, not just nationally, but locally as well. Incidents such as the demonstrations and riots following George Floyd’s killing have led to a widespread change in Americans' view of the police, something that Winona isn’t immune to, according to Williams.
“Police officers are experiencing disdain for them, for the profession, and it got very personal,” Williams said. “I can point to the public comment hearing that was held July 5 at the City Council, when they were discussing the combined police-fire-community center, which, in my humble opinion, turned into two and a half hours of bashing the police. Very few comments in there were centered around the building itself.”
Many people spoke in support of maintaining the current East Rec Center, which the city is proposing to demolish and replace with a new police-fire station, with a new community center on a smaller piece of property next to the site. Many commenters also made sweeping criticisms about the police during the meeting.
Williams said that some of the resigning or retiring officers cited being burnt out from the current anti-police sentiments as reasons for leaving. “I think that they're getting tired of the rhetoric of defunding the police, the continual bashing of law enforcement, and they are finding that they can find employment at other places,” he said.
Despite the circumstances, the WPD was able to hire three new police officers last week after months of trying to bring new people on board. The WPD has also made a contingent offer to an individual who could start in October, according to Williams. If the new candidates go through with their decision, this would leave the WPD with eight openings left.
Williams said that the WPD has streamlined the process for applicants. In previous years the hiring process would take multiple months and interviews before going forward, whereas now the entire hiring process takes about two months, he said. He added that the streamlined process doesn’t mean that the WPD isn’t taking precautions in the screening process and that the department will continue to do thorough background checks, citing that the WPD has already disqualified three applicants for red flags in their history.
Williams continued that while he’s had to ask staff to cover some shifts or conduct police work outside of their area of expertise, the shortage could have a potential impact on the WPD’s service to the community. “We're still providing the best services that we can,” Williams said. “Our number one priority is obviously responding to citizens' calls, and putting people in the squad cars. We're doing that, obviously, by eliminating the community outreach officers, which is extremely difficult because that's what our main attempt is: To get back and build relationships with the community. It's extremely difficult to do that when you don't have the additional personnel.”
Williams said that with the current staffing shortage, the WPD will have to prioritize crimes against persons versus crimes against property. “The property crimes are unfortunately going to be moved down the priority list when it comes to investigations,” he said. “It’s going to take longer to get those cases handled, but again, our priority is safety and persons crimes.”
Deputy Police Chief Jay Rasmussen said that WPD investigators will have to work on prioritizing cases. “We're doing the best we can to still give all those services to the citizens that they expect,” he said. “But I do believe there will be many things that we'll have to triage and probably won't be as quick and probably won't be as efficient.”
Rasmussen, who leads the WPD’s investigations unit, is also affected by the WPD’s staffing shortage, as he takes on the patrol division as well from former Deputy Police Chief Eric Engrav, who recently retired. He added that the WPD probably won’t be filling the role. “It'll be just one deputy chief, but that position is open too,” he said. “It's pretty hard to promote someone to an administrative position when we need officers on the street.”
Rasmussen said that the investigators on patrol aren’t able to do their duties as investigators, essentially leaving the department with two dedicated investigators, which could present problems for the city in the future. “Investigators do a lot of work that sometimes doesn't get seen,” Rasmussen said. He continued, “They investigate financial crimes, they investigate burglaries, and persons crimes. Should there be a major incident, we can use up three, four, or five investigators very quickly. We're not going to have that, and unfortunately, in Winona, things do happen.”
Rasmussen said that there could be an upside to the situation. “It's a difficult time, but there's also a chance for opportunity, as well for them to learn from each other,” he said. “When we can bring them back, investigations will be better for it and hopefully patrol will be better for it. So I mean, that's just trying to be positive.”
One investigator who was reassigned, Andy Mohan, is soaking up the experience of patrolling. “I think it's really exciting to get back and learn the new modern technology when it comes to patrolling,” he said. “It's a lot different than 14 years ago when I got off of patrol.”
Mohan also said he was glad to see many friendly smiles and waves during his patrolling. “I really enjoy the public interaction and a lot of positivity when it comes to law enforcement and dealing with the public again that I hadn't [done] in a long time,” he said.
Williams said that the situation is something that he is seeing across the state of Minnesota. He noted that the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training job board has hundreds of agencies across Minnesota, many with multiple openings each. Williams specifically pointed out that Minneapolis, Minn., as having a shortage of 350 police officers.
Williams said that he hopes that the WPD’s woes end soon. “I'm hoping that we have reached the bottom in terms of foreseeable retirements or resignations,” Williams said. “Not to say that that won't happen, but we're able to weather the storm, and still provide very good police service to the community.”
