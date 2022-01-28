by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A 19-year-old Ham Lake, Minn., woman who sustained serious injuries last week when struck by a vehicle as she walked through a crosswalk, is continuing on the path to recovery, Winona Police Department (WPD) Chief Deputy Eric Engrav said.
The Minnesota State Patrol is still working to complete a reconstruction of the crash, Engrav said. The WPD will review that report for potential charges for the driver, he said, a 22-year-old Winona man.
An obstructed windshield due to frost and bright morning sun are believed to be likely contributing factors, Engrav said, though it will not be known for sure until the reconstruction report is done.
The woman was walking southbound through the crosswalk at West Broadway and Washington Street at 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, when she was struck by the vehicle, which was driving eastbound, according to the WPD report. First, she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
The crash occurred on a street that has been a hotspot for pedestrian accidents in the past, unfortunately. After upgrades for pedestrian safety on Broadway, such as flashing lights and signs in the median, the number of accidents on the street decreased from nine between 2009 and 2013 to four between 2014 and 2018. Last year, other potential pedestrian safety measures, bumpouts at Washington Street and several other intersections, were not approved by the City Council when it voted against the Broadway road diet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.