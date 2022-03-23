by CESAR SALAZAR
On the evening of Tuesday, March 22, the Winona Police Department (WPD) engaged in a vehicle pursuit in downtown Winona.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., WPD officers were notified of a black SUV parked in the grass yard behind the Winona courthouse off of Third Street. An officer leaving the building noticed the SUV was driving off the lawn and onto Johnson Street and a squad car attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle allegedly evaded police and disregarded traffic control signs at elevated speeds, according to the report.
Officers learned that the driver, Taylor John Kujak, 29, of Winona, was reportedly on the phone with emergency dispatch while driving. He allegedly was threatening to ram into people and cars, police said. Officers disengaged pursuit while Kujak reportedly continued to drive erratically and crashed into a moving squad car, according to the report. Kujak made his way to Fourth Street near the Law Enforcement Center where spike strips were deployed. Kujak then drove away but returned to the Law Enforcement Center once again, where he proceeded to allegedly accelerate through the south lot and ram into a parked squad car, pushing it from its parking stall towards the police garage, according to police. Kujak was taken into custody after the collision. Kujak could face potential charges for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, damage to property, reckless driving, failure to stop at a traffic collision, and driving under the influence pending the return of test results. No injuries were reported.
