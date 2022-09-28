WPD hosts German officers

by CHRIS ROGERS
A chorus of greetings broke out and old friends clapped each other on the back on the sidewalk outside Winona City Hall last week — half in police blue, the other half in navy suits emblazoned with “polizei.” They were carrying on a tradition that’s been going on for decades: German police officers visiting Winona and New Ulm, Minn., and vice-versa. In 2020, COVID upset plans for the exchange program to celebrate its 30th anniversary, but retired German police official and longtime exchange program president Ulli Heyer said, “Now we’re here.”
A contingent of current and former Winona Police Department (WPD) officers welcomed the 10 German visitors last Wednesday. For some, it was their first meeting. On his first visit to Minnesota, Lieutenant Tim Lünnemann was looking forward to speaking with a German class at a local high school, and newly sworn-in Officer Nick Erickson joined WPD vets in greeting Lünnemann and his comrades.
For Captain Hans Holthaus, on his 23rd trip, this was a chance to reunite with familiar faces. Initially, he just wanted to see the U.S. “We know it from films,” Holthaus said. “America is so big. So when we had the chance to come over here as police officers, I jumped at the chance.” But now, “The best is the friendship,” he said, describing how he’s stayed in touch with a New Ulm officer since the officer’s kids were born. Now they’re in college.
“We have a lot in common as police officers,” WPD Officer Derek Lanning said. “We exchange stories — funny stories, serious stories, sad stories,” he added. “You bond with them, build a relationship.”
WPD Officer Bridget Klinger described her past trip to Germany: “We stayed with an officer’s family, so it was really immersive and you got to see what German life is like.” WPD Chief Tom Williams said of his and his wife’s visit, “It was one of the most memorable experiences of our lives.”
It is interesting to learn about the differences in policing in the two countries, as well, Klinger and Holthaus said. “They have a national police force,” Klinger noted. “They have a specific group dedicated to SWAT. That’s all they do.” By comparison, local Winona officers volunteer to take part in the Emergency Response Team in addition to regular duties. Because they all are part of the same agency, transferring from one city’s police force to another in Germany is easier for officers, Klinger said. “The basics are the same, but they have different gun laws and a different relationship with the community,” she added.
In the U.S., officers are often solo, Holthaus noted. “In Germany, we go everywhere with a partner,” he said. Because every American has a right to own a gun, “They have to expect a gun in every car. We don’t,” he continued. Holthaus added that, in Germany, more crimes, such as DWIs, are handled with tickets and fines. “For every bigger felony, you get arrested here. That doesn’t happen in Germany,” he explained.
“The young officer can learn from what the police do [in a different country],” Heyer said. He continued, “This exchange program, you don’t find this program, you don’t find it around the world.” Heyer added, “We’re very happy, the whole group, that we can stay here and see more young officers — not so old as me — that come through.” Heyer described how, just a couple months before he died, one of the founders of the exchange program asked Heyer to make a promise. “He tells me, Ulli, you have to give me your word … that this exchange program will go on your whole life. And I say, Burt, I will do that; I will do my best,” Heyer said.
