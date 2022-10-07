by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) is looking for a person of interest after a victim stated they were sexually assaulted by them during an early morning walk.
On October 6 at around 3:46 a.m., WPD officers received a report of a sexual assault. According to the report, the reporting party was walking their dog near the 700 block of West Fifth Street when an adult male recognized and approached the party. The victim stated the male was trying to hug the victim and then allegedly groped the victim. The victim ran away from the scene to report the incident. The victim stated they were unsure if they knew the male, but they might.
The police are investigating the case and are seeking information on a possible suspect — a Black male, 5-foot-8, and approximately 40 years old.
