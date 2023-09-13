by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
In the last month, the Winona Police Department (WPD) has received at least 35 reports of bike thefts or thefts from vehicles. Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said while these crimes happen year-round, in his experience, they tend to flare up at the end of spring and end of summer, and that there are steps citizens can take to minimize the chances of falling victim to one of these crimes of opportunity.
“Bike thefts are prevalent in a lot of different cities, this isn't only a Winona problem, but I do think there's a lot of proactive things that people can do so that they're not victims of this,” Rasmussen said.
First and foremost, Rasmussen said people should secure their bicycles with a lock or two to the frame of the bike. “I would encourage people to get sturdy locks. Sometimes you think you can spend $2,000 on a bike, and spend 10 bucks on a lock, and that's probably not going to be sufficient,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen suggested even locking up bicycles kept on your own property, stating, “We've had a number of bike thefts that are taken out of a yard, out of a backyard, front yard, an open porch. I would encourage people to keep their bikes locked, even if it's on their porch.” While locks don’t prevent thefts entirely, Rasmussen noted, they decrease the chances.
Surveillance cameras and Ring doorbells can also help police identify perpetrators. Rasmussen said those committing these thefts have often had previous interactions with law enforcement so video surveillance helps police identify those subjects.
Thirdly, Rasmussen said citizens should register their bicycle with the WPD, which can be done online or in person and is free for residents of Winona. If a stolen bicycle is recovered and is registered, it makes it easier for authorities to return the bike to the rightful owner. Alternatively, Rasmussen said people should consider writing down their serial numbers which would also make it easier to identify and return a stolen bike.
Many of these same bike theft prevention tips also apply to preventing thefts from vehicles. Number one, lock your car. Rasmussen noted that these crimes are often crimes of opportunity and urged people to not leave valuables in their cars, especially not out in the open. “I can't tell you how many times I've seen reports where people left a wallet on the passenger seat of a vehicle or they left a purse on the passenger seat of the vehicle, or they left a laptop and laptop bag on the passenger seat or the rear seat of the vehicle. I wouldn't leave these types of valuables out in your car. It's not a safe thing to do,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen also said people should move their vehicles every few days or at least check on them every couple days if left parked in one location for an extended period of time. Lastly, saving serial numbers for items such as laptops and sharing them with police when an item is stolen can help police identify an item as stolen and return it later if located.
“There's a handful of cops out patrolling Winona on any given night. Sometimes not even a handful … and there's a lot of ground in Winona, a lot of darkness that people can be sneaky and just not be detected,” Rasmussen said. “Our guys, they do as much as they can to try to combat it.”
