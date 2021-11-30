The Trempealeau County Attorney charged a 36-year-old Rochester, Minn., man with stalking, attempted burglary, three counts of domestic abuse, taking a vehicle, fleeing law enforcement, damage to property and disorderly conduct earlier this week.
At about 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, Winona Police Department officers helped arrest Jeremy Scott Martin, 36, of Rochester, Minn. Martin was reportedly wanted by law enforcement personnel in Trempealeau County for allegedly fleeing police, stealing a vehicle and assault. Winona Police Department officers put stop sticks by the interstate bridge when it was believed Martin was heading toward Winona, according to the report. Martin reportedly drove into Winona over the stop sticks and ultimately stopped near Winona State University. Officers established a perimeter in conjunction with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, according to the report. Martin then allegedly fled on foot and was located a short time later by officers, according to the report.
