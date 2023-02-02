by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona Police Department (WPD) Investigator Josh Squires, who previously served as the school resource officer at the Winona Senior High School (WSHS), was charged with domestic assault on Monday after allegedly hitting a juvenile on January 4 in Winona.
According to the complaint, Squires got into an argument with the alleged victim while giving them a ride. Their verbal argument escalated, and he allegedly punched the juvenile in the arm, police said. The two returned home, and, “… the Defendant [Squires] proceeded to, in his own words, get into [the] victim’s face. Defendant backed [the] victim into a corner of the kitchen. Defendant kept his hands behind his back while cornering [the] victim and was in such close proximity that he pulled [the victim’s] hair with his teeth,” investigators wrote.
Squires was charged with fifth-degree, misdemeanor domestic assault causing harm and fifth-degree, misdemeanor domestic assault causing fear, both punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
WPD Chief Tom Williams said Squires is currently on administrative leave. Williams declined to comment on any possible disciplinary action.
Local law enforcement responded to an initial call before referring the case to the Rochester Police Department, which continued the investigation and referred Squires for charges. An attorney for the city of Wabasha is prosecuting the case. It’s typical for law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to ask neighboring governments to handle cases where there might be a conflict of interest.
After Winona County District Court judges Mary Leahy and Nancy Buytendorp recused themselves, the case was assigned to Fillmore County District Court Judge Jeremy Clinefelter. Squires’ first court date is at the end of March.
Squires is a longtime investigator for the WPD. Williams said that, like some other WPD investigators, he was reassigned to patrol duties due to recent staffing shortages in the department. In the late 2010s, Squires served as the school resource officer at WSHS and other Winona Area Public Schools buildings before the School Board voted unanimously to eliminate the resource officer position in 2020.
