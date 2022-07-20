by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) apprehended a domestic abuse suspect after he allegedly attempted to pull a gun on officers during an arrest.
On July 20, at approximately 1:05 a.m, WPD officers arrested Michael David Kronebusch, 46, of Winona, on potential charges of threats of violence, domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing a peace officer after officers responded to a call of an assault that occurred near the 400 block of Sarnia Street at 11:11 p.m. the night before.
According to police reports, Kronebusch allegedly punched a victim on the shoulder and back. Officers arrived on the scene and gathered statements from the parties involved and witnesses. While the WPD conducted an investigation, the officers reportedly came across a picture of Kronebusch posing with a gun that was taken the day before. Kronebusch has a previous felony conviction, which bars him from possessing firearms, under state law.
According to the WPD, as officers went over to Kronesbusch’s residence to question him, Kronebusch reportedly ran into his residence. Officers pursued him inside and saw that he was allegedly attempting to get a long gun from a closet before officers tackled him and wrestled the gun away. Police say Kronesbusch was allegedly resisting arrest and told officers he didn’t want to go back to jail. Police were able to subdue and arrest Kronebusch, who was taken to the hospital afterward.
Police say Kronebusch suffered a laceration on one of his arms from a vase that fell and shattered on the floor and also suffered a broken collarbone caused by the altercation. Kronebusch reportedly received stitches and medical treatment at the hospital before being taken to the county jail. The apprehending officers only sustained bruises from the altercation. The abuse victim reportedly only suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.
