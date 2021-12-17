by CHRIS ROGERS
Although the city’s normal enforcer of parking rules has been cut from the 2022 budget, the Winona Police Department (WPD) will be able to dedicate more time to parking enforcement at a lower cost with part-time staff, Police Chief Tom Williams said. One of those part-timers is already on the job, making the rounds at downtown parking lots and marking tires. Earlier this month, city officials had indicated the cut might reduce parking enforcement, but Williams said that won’t be the case.
The WPD’s Community Service Officer (CSO) — who spent roughly 80 percent of their time on parking enforcement — was one of eight staff positions cut from the 2022 city budget. However, the department is in the process of hiring three part-timers to fill in, working 15 hours a week each checking for parking violations. “So if you look at our full-timer being 40 [hours a week], we now have three part-timers doing 45,” the police chief explained.
A 2018 parking study recommended the city dedicate more resources to enforcement to make the most of the parking it has. “We cannot not do parking enforcement,” Williams said.
Because it was a full-time position with benefits, the CSO position was a higher paid, more costly position than the part-time posts replacing it. With benefits, the CSO position cost the WPD $57,555 a year, according to Williams, while the three part-timers will cost the department roughly $35,100, a savings of $22,455.
Earlier this fall, the City Council directed city staff to find $590,000 in additional cuts to the 2022 budget to avoid a deficit. Acting City Manager Chad Ubl presented a package of $590,000 in cuts in late November that he said included additional staffing cuts, such as the CSO, and across the board cuts to operating budgets and supplies. The council will take a final vote on the budget Monday night.
While it lost a full-time position, the WPD budget was otherwise spared in the latest rounds of cuts. With the roughly $22,455 saved by eliminating the CSO, minus a slight increase in health insurance spending, the WPD’s budget is just $13,603 lower than its initial 2022 budget proposed in August. Compared to the 2021 budget, however, WPD funding for 2022 is down $111,321, mostly due to reduced spending on equipment and vehicles.
