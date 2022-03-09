by CHRIS ROGERS
The sons of a former Sauer Health Care resident filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Winona nursing home this week, alleging improper infection control protocols in spring 2020 led to their father’s death from COVID. In legal filings, attorneys for Sauer Health Care denied those allegations.
Fremont native Elmer Eide lived at Sauer Health Care from 2017 until his death in 2020, when he was 87. According to allegations filed in the lawsuit, the nursing home placed Eide in a room with “an infectious resident” who tested positive for COVID on April 6, 2020. “[Sauer Health Care] only isolated Elmer S. Eide from the infectious resident after the infectious resident’s COVID-19 test resulted,” the lawsuit alleges. Eide subsequently tested positive for COVID on April 8 and died as a result of his illness on April 22, according to the complaint. The lawsuit also notes that Sauer Health Care was cited by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for infection control violations, including that “the facility failed to ensure residents who were symptomatic were appropriately isolated from asymptomatic residents.” Attorneys for Eide’s sons, Roger and Eugene Eide, brought the lawsuit, arguing Elmer Eide’s death was a result of the nursing home’s negligence.
Attorneys for Sauer Health Care denied those allegations and demanded a jury trial in the case.
Sauer Health Care had Winona County’s first confirmed cases of COVID on March 24, 2020, and was the places hardest hit by the virus in the early months of the pandemic. A MDH investigation that April cited the nursing home for infection control missteps. The situation also prompted local lawmakers to push MDH to do more to support nursing homes in the face of an unprecedented pandemic.
Among other issues, the MDH investigation focused on a different potential exposure — two residents reportedly placed in the same room on March 30 after one had a fever. The second resident in that incident tested positive on April 14, according to the MDH report.
Attorneys for Sauer Health Care declined to comment. An attorney for the Eides was not available for comment.
