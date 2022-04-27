WSHS band preps for big show

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
On a warm Thursday in April, Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students are keeping track of whether their instruments are in tune, how loudly they are playing and whether they are in time with the conductor and the rest of the band as they rehearse for an upcoming concert.
The concert, the 88th Annual Big 9 Music Festival, rotates between the Big 9 Schools each year, and for 2022, it will be in Austin, Minn., at WSHS Symphonic Band Director Myron Haug’s alma mater. “We get to play on the stage I grew up on,” he said.
It is one of the few chances the band has had to perform since 2019, Haug said. “I get to be me on the podium,” he said. “That’s where I’m most at home.”
There will also be a preview concert at WSHS on April 27.
Among the students rehearsing are Olivia Stark, Kyra Benson, Lindsey MacLennan, Grace Quinn and Carolyn Macon, all seniors and drum majors who are in symphonic band.
“I’m looking forward to hearing us play. I feel like that will definitely bring a chill, because it will be one of the last big things of our high school career,” MacLennan said.
“And I’m excited to hear other bands … It will be interesting to hear other people our same age,” Benson said.
“I’m interested to see the other conducting styles,” Macon said.
The band, choir and orchestra of every school perform throughout the day of the festival, so students have an opportunity to play and listen to other groups, Haug said. While enjoying other groups’ performances, students write critiques. Students also receive critiques from clinicians.
After all the groups perform, select top students from throughout the Big 9 will come together to perform that night, conducted by the clinicians who gave critiques previously.
The WSHS symphonic band will perform “Sky is Waiting,” “Down a Country Lane” and “Let Us Renew.”
The students said one of the pieces is slower and quieter, with a focus on tone and pitch, while another is more up-tempo. The pieces also feature each section of the band, they said.
Haug put careful consideration into selecting the pieces. “After spending this much time with them, you get a feel for where they are at and where their strengths are and what they enjoy doing,” Haug said. “And they just like playing. So I really tried to pick the tunes that encapsulate that — their joy of playing together. They really inspire one another to play at a different level.”
The band began rehearsing the pieces months ago, toward the start of this year. Rehearsals include tuning and warming up, to start, then working on dynamics, playing through parts of songs, playing through entire songs and working up to the most difficult piece of the several they will perform.
Throughout this process, Haug enjoyed students discovering what sounds good and what does not while rehearsing the pieces. Haug also appreciated the respect between himself and the students as they worked to interpret the music and brought their sometimes different interpretations together.
Preparing for the concert was far from the only time the students played together. Some have been in band with one another for about eight years.
“I feel like the friendships throughout not only just our section but the whole band have grown, especially these last three years in high school, through COVID,” MacLennan said. That included rehearsing as a band over Zoom.
“You get to know the kids in your section really well,” Macon said. With those friendships come band humor about cracked reeds, for example.
The students agreed that band brings together different people, as well. “The people I sit next to , I would probably not be friends with outside of band, so it’s really cool,” Benson said.
Many band members are also athletes, Haug said. “It all works hand-in-hand … We’re just trying to make well-rounded individuals that accept everyone,” he said.
Stark agreed. “I think it’s really unique that we’re not just tied down to one activity, because a lot of people in band are in a sport or multiple sports, so it’s cool we can do band but also do a sport,” Stark said. Some musicians who also are on the football team have played in the stands after their game, for instance, she said.
While eagerly awaiting the return of the festival, Haug reflected on band members’ perseverance throughout the pandemic.
“I can’t say enough about the leadership that they showed throughout the past three years, not just the past year … And the fact that our students stayed. They didn’t drop out. They stuck with us. That speaks a lot for their character,” Haug said.
The preview concert will take place at WSHS on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m.
