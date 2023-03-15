WSHS Knowledge Bowl headed for state

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Members of Winona Senior High School’s (WSHS) Knowledge Bowl qualified for the state competition taking place this spring after placing first in their class at the regional competition. It is the first time in 10 years a team qualified for state, according to the district.
Senior Nathaniel Dennis said making it to state was “pure euphoria.” Seniors Freyja Wolfe, Luke Smeby, Rachel Lepper and Madelyn Chernega also said they felt pride and shock. Many of these five students who are going to state have been part of the group throughout high school.
“I was very excited. I knew going into this season that they were close to going to state last year as juniors, and so I knew they’d probably have an even better chance as seniors,” social studies teacher and Knowledge Bowl advisor Sarah Dixen said. She added, “I was just so excited that … as seniors, they are finally getting this culminating event.”
Knowledge Bowl competitions quiz students on topics such as math, geography, history and literature. Competitions consist of a multiple choice test and a portion in which students buzz in to give answers verbally. Students cannot use devices.
“They have a wide variety of knowledge, expertise in different areas, and they have some veteran members that know the strategies to use,” Dixen said.
The students going to state said practicing and continuing to learn through their classes and experiences, for example, helps them prepare for competitions.
“Practices can be pretty fun, as is the actual thing,” Lepper said.
“Over the years, it’s also gotten better with … things like when to buzz in and how long to discuss answers,” Wolfe said. Students have to decipher the meanings of the questions. Lepper said sometimes the students will surprise themselves by coming up with the answer when they thought they were stumped.
“We get to flex our knowledge,” Smeby said. “That’s pretty fun.” Learning new information is also exciting, Smeby said.
The WSHS group has about 30 members total, divided into teams of four or five. The members take part in several competitions, with some qualifying for regionals and state. There are practices before and after school so students can choose when to attend and take part in other activities and work. “It’s fun because it is an eclectic group of kids who take part. Some just want the challenge and the camaraderie that goes with it,” Dixen said.
For the state competition, the students who qualified are looking forward to traveling to Brainerd.
As they prepare, the team members will keep in mind the strategizing skills they have picked up throughout high school. “A big part of it is knowledge, but we found over the years, what got better the most, was timing and working as a team,” Wolfe said.
