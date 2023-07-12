by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board last week approved a separation agreement with former Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Principal Heather Fitzloff. According to WAPS, the district received three formal complaints regarding Fitzloff in February and March of this year, and investigations of them are complete. Fitzloff also requested and was approved for a leave of absence that started on May 1, according to the district.
In the agreement, there is a payment of about $11,000 to Fitzloff, in addition to some payment for health insurance. In turn, Fitzloff agreed to not sue the district in a variety of situations.
WAPS also agreed to rescind a letter it sent to Fitzloff this April. When asked about the letter, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she did not know what it entailed, due to data privacy restrictions. When asked if the letter had been a written warning, for example, she said she did not know, as the board does not receive such information because of data privacy restrictions. The district declined to provide the letter, saying it was private data.
According to the agreement, if Fitzloff does not follow its terms about bringing a suit, the district will not make such payments and will not rescind the letter.
“This Agreement is made to ensure a clean separation of employment,” the agreement reads. “This Agreement may not be construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing by or on behalf of Fitzloff, the District or any party identified in interest with the parties … the specific reason for this agreement is to resolve the employment relationship in an expeditious and amicable fashion.” Fitzloff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fitzloff began her employment at WSHS in July 2021.
Editor Chris Rogers contributed to this report.
