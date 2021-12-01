by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Proposed graduation requirement changes for Winona Senior High School (WSHS) would decrease the number of credits students need to graduate, and administrators plan for the shifts to provide more elective choices for students. The shift would align WSHS graduation requirements with those at the state level and the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), Superintendent Annette Freiheit said at the School Board’s November 18 meeting.
Currently, WSHS students must have 27 credits to graduate, and ALC students must complete 21.5. The ALC requirement is the same as the minimum requirement set by the state. Under the proposed WSHS requirement changes, WSHS students would have to complete 21.5 credits.
The potential shift, which would take effect starting with students entering ninth grade in 2022-2023, would decrease the number of language arts credits students must have from 4.5 to four and the number of social studies credits from four to 3.5.
WSHS Principal Heather Fitzloff said the proposed reduction is equivalent to students taking one less language arts class and one less social studies class. Students would be able to choose an elective to take in place of those classes, she said.
The potential shift would expand students’ opportunities to take electives, Freiheit and Fitzloff said.
At present, WSHS students take 17.5 credits in required subject areas such as science and social studies and must complete 27 credits to graduate, meaning they have 9.5 elective credits. Under the proposed requirements, students would need to have seven elective credits, including 1.5 credits of health and physical education (PE).
Fitzloff said in an interview that part of the rationale for the proposed changes was wanting to match graduation requirements with students’ post-secondary plans, as well, as about 50 percent of students go on to attend a four-year college and 50 percent attend a two-year college, enter the workforce, or enter the military.
Several School Board members expressed mixed opinions on the proposed changes, while agreeing on the idea of more elective choice for students. Some focused on elective requirements for health and PE. School Board chair Nancy Denzer voiced worries about requiring students to take health and PE and said doing so may reduce students’ elective options. “My concern is phy. ed. may not be what helps our students with their mental health. It might be an art class,” she said. She added, “I think we really need to spend our focus on letting our students really have choice. And this limits it.”
“I’m inclined to agree with Nancy, notwithstanding all of the good things that can happen, say, in a phy. ed. class,” School Board member Steve Schild said. He added, “And I agree … what this would do is make a broader menu of things for kids with various interests.”
In contrast, School Board member Karl Sonneman said he was concerned about not having a health and PE requirement, as he felt it would help students find ways to live healthily that they could carry into adulthood.
Similarly, others said they agreed with the proposed changes increasing elective options. School Board member Stephanie Smith said that as a parent, she wants her children to be able to take classes they are interested in. The potential shift may help students decide a career path, as well, she said. “I feel like this is giving them that opportunity their entire high school career instead of just waiting until your junior and senior year to figure that out,” she said. Earlier this year, the School Board approved a slate of new electives at Winona Middle School, and based on School Board member Jim Schul’s experiences as a parent of a middle school student, his student and her teacher have enjoyed the increase in elective choice, he said. “It seems to be a win-win for teachers, for students, for the disciplines,” he said.
Conversely, Sonneman said he had reservations about decreasing the language arts and social studies requirements. He said that reduction may result in students who want to take electives in those subjects having to take electives in other areas and struggling to find one they’re interested in due to scheduling conflicts, for example. “I want to be sure whatever direction we go, we put more classes into those areas … because I think what kids should leave Winona High School with is a rigorous understanding of the world they’re going out into. Not always what they want to know, but what they need to know,” he said.
The School Board is expected to vote on the policy at their December 16 meeting at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. Community members may attend and submit public comments in person or view the meeting online at https://winonak12mnus.finalsite.com/district/school-board/live-stream.
