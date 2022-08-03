WSU adds solar, saves energy

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Solar carports will soon be part of Winona State University’s (WSU) campus. Other solar panel installation projects and conservation measures, such as LED lighting and water saving fixtures, are also works in progress.
Collectively, the sustainability projects are called the LESS (Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability) initiative. It also includes insulating pipes and putting a new irrigation system in place that applies weather data for scheduling sprinklers. Fans to push warm air down have been installed at the Integrated Wellness Complex and Memorial Hall, as well, said Chris Sawyer of the contracting firm McKinstry. There are also weatherproofing projects for buildings to make sure outside door seals are tight, he said.
WSU will pay for the projects with a lease-purchase agreement, with payments lower than the projected savings. If the estimated savings are realized, the project would pay for itself.
WSU estimates that the projects will reduce water consumption by 16 percent and carbon emissions by 25 percent while generating utility savings of $26 million over their 25-year lifespan, Sustainability and Planning Director Nathan Engstrom said. “We’re making this big, all-in commitment with sustainability and really trying to be a leader within the Minnesota State System,” he said.
The projects are underway. Carport construction at the Integrated Wellness Center parking lot began this spring and is expected to be mostly completed by fall semester, Engstrom said.
The team was recently at work pouring concrete for curbs and gutters, Sawyer said. Work to place the steel that makes up the structure of the carports is almost done, he said, and crew members are also assembling solar panels on racks to lift up into the steel structures.
Soon, the team will work on grading the lot and preparing for laying asphalt in it, Sawyer said.
WSU also is having six rooftop solar panel systems installed, Engstrom said. Systems will be at Haake and Kirkland residence halls, Helble Hall, the Wabasha Recreation Center, the Integrated Wellness Center and McCown Gym.
In total, WSU estimates the four carports and six rooftop systems will produce enough electricity each year to power 170 typical homes, Engstrom said. The electricity from the 1,400 kilowatts of solar panels, or 3,419 individual solar panels, will equate to about 10 to 12 percent of WSU’s annual electricity use coming from solar panels, Engstrom said.
According to WSU, the university is the first in the Minnesota State System to install rooftop solar panel systems. Engstrom said the university received a special variance from system leadership for the systems.
Alongside sustainability, another goal of the initiative is to provide learning opportunities for students, Engstrom said. “This gives students things they can study in the classroom. It gives them real world, physical things they can interact with, be inspired by,” he said.
Professor Jeanne Franz, who teaches chemistry and directs curriculum for sustainability studies, said students could learn about calculating return on investment or energy savings based on the projects. Students could also learn how to apply data about weather to irrigation controls, she said. “Whatever they’re learning in the classroom with our LESS project here, they can translate it to their personal or professional life so they be the leaders of the future and they can bring that, what they learned here at Winona state and translate that to their personal and to their professional lives after they leave Winona State,” she said.
Engstrom agreed that students could apply what they learn from LESS to their lives after graduation. “It’s helped in providing that inspiration [that], ‘I can be a leader in energy efficiency. I can be a leader in sustainability, or renewable energy, in fighting climate change,’” he said. “So it’s offering students those educational experiences, that inspiration, that sense of accomplishment, that will really set them off in their future personal lives, professional lives and careers.”
Moreover, the initiative makes big concepts like sustainability tangible and shows conservation projects can be completed close to home, Engstrom said. “They’re not just things that happen somewhere else, in some other place. They’re happening here, now, today,” he said.
Though geoscience and geology student Madalyn Glasbrenner’s roommates are majoring in a field not related to the environment, they are excited about the work, Glasbrenner said. “It’s really cool to be able to see how all of us can bond over this one exciting thing and take it everywhere to where we’re headed,” she said.
That excitement could have implications for future students. Glasbrenner said those around her age have begun to focus more on backing organizations that are mindful of the environment, which may play into their reasoning when deciding where to go to college. “So making college decisions, it’s really a pride thing to be able to say, ‘I attend a campus that’s using my money to do stuff for the environment and protect it, take those steps to be above and beyond,’” she said.
Franz and Glasbrenner said the initiative could help increase enrollment.
The utility savings could possibly go toward reducing tuition hikes, as well, Franz said.
