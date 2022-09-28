WSU breaks top 40 in college rankings

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In this year’s U.S. News and World Reportcollege ranking, Winona State University (WSU) was ranked 39th in the Midwest region. This ranking represented the first time WSU was in the top 40, and means WSU is the first Minnesota State school in the top 40, according to WSU.
President Scott Olson said he is pleased by the trend of WSU continuing to climb in the ranking, and there is “something symbolic” about breaking the top 40.
“In this particular ranking, it’s very gratifying to find ourselves moving in the upward direction,” Olson said.
According to WSU, “In the State of Minnesota, Winona State is ranked 2nd among regional public universities and 5th overall on the comprehensive list of public and private universities.”
The ranking is based on factors such as six-year graduation rate, freshman retention rate and class sizes. According to U.S. News and World Report, 39.4 percent of WSU’s classes have fewer than 20 students, the university’s average freshman retention rate is 76 percent and its average six-year graduation rate is 61 percent.
Olson said he looks forward to diving deeper into the data underlying the ranking, including data about predicted graduation rates based on factors such as high school GPA versus actual graduation rates. Previously, some actual graduation rates at WSU have exceeded predicted graduation rates, he said, such as last year’s actual graduation rate being 61 percent compared to the predicted graduation rate of 59 percent.
Focusing on student success, as well as integrity and quality in academics, is going well at WSU, Olson said, and that focus contributed to the ranking. “We have stayed true to our path,” he said.
Such rankings are a factor in enrollment, Olson said. Olson said that in speaking with prospective students and families, he has found that they want to choose a college where they know they will move toward success as efficiently as possible. Rankings help the university tell its story, he said, and represent an outside organization saying what the school is good at as students make their college decisions. “We’ll continue to talk about those things: where we stand out and where we exhibit excellence,” he said.
An area in which Olson would like WSU to continue growing is closing gaps in various academic categories between white students and students of color. He said, “And we want to make sure that the opportunity for success is fair for everybody.” The university tracks how many freshmen return as sophomores, how many students graduate, how many students pass any licensing tests required to enter their profession and how many students become employed in the field they studied to join, he said. In the past few years, there has been little gap in the category of students entering the field they studied to join, he said, while there are gaps in graduation rates. According to WSU, the university earned the third spot among public universities in the state for social mobility related to graduation of low-income students.
