WSU budgeteers watch St. Paul

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) leaders are weighing enrollment, tuition, salary increases and state funding as they start to develop next year’s budget. The university has faced budget cuts in the past few years.
Last year, WSU cut 29 vacant positions, including 13 faculty positions. When asked whether the university projects staffing reductions for next year’s budget, Vice President of Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen said, “It’s too early to say about that … It’s not really a scenario you like to think [about], given what the state has for a surplus and what the conversations have been about these biennial budget requests and increases and things like that.”
State funding affects WSU’s budget. The state had a surplus of about $9 billion last year. That figure grew to over $17 billion this winter. The Minnesota State system put forward a request to the legislature this year for $350 million to freeze tuition and provide campus support.“So we’re hopeful and supportive of that,” Ellinghuysen said. He continued, “We’re always very thankful of everything the legislature does for us and does for Winona State, always very thankful of their support and the students’ support on the tuition side, as well.” If the legislature does not fund the tuition freeze, he said, tuition could increase by about 3.5 percent, noting that the system has not provided guidance on this yet.
Enrollment impacts how much revenue the university brings in from tuition. With enrollment having decreased over the last couple years, the university’s revenue from tuition also decreased in this year’s budget, Ellinghuysen said. The university will keep that in mind when developing next year’s budget, he added.
For next year’s budget, WSU is projecting that it will have a slightly larger freshman class of 1,225 students, Ellinghuysen said. This year, the freshman class was 1,214 students.
The university also takes into account salary increases negotiated with WSU bargaining units. The increases are yet to be decided, Ellinghuysen said. “You could envision a scenario that we receive a good-size increase, say a five-percent increase, from the state, but then the salary increases are also in that same ballpark, so it just kind of remains to be seen on both of those fronts what happens,” he said.
Another factor is inflation, Ellinghuysen said, with costs up in areas such as travel and utilities.
More definite budgetary information is expected from the state later this month, he said, and he projects that the university may have more refined budgetary information developed later this winter and spring.
“There’s always uncertainty every year we have put this budget together … And it all really has to come together in that kind of May and June time frame,” Ellinghuysen said. “So we as a university do our best … with different scenario planning, but we like to influence and control what we can control. And the number one thing we can control is enrollment. And so, that’s really what we need to be focusing on, is making sure we’re hitting our enrollment targets and serving the students we do have so they come back next year and then ultimately graduate.”
