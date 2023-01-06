by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased two properties on the 100 block of West Mark Street. The properties were home to apartment buildings and are on the site of a proposed new dorm. The purchase came after the WSU Foundation announced plans last summer for a new dorm at Main and Mark Streets with five stories and 340 beds.
According to sale documents, the purchase price for the two properties bought most recently was $2.2 million. That purchase price is significantly higher than the appraised value of $1.6 million and the estimated market value of $904,800.
Last year, representatives for WSU said the proposed new residence hall would assist the university with competing for students and would accompany plans for decommissioning older dorms. Twin Cities general contracting firm McGough Development said last year that the proposed dorm would be “a new state-of-the-art residence hall” that would house freshmen, for the most part.
“We want to give our first-year students a really good experience with housing,” WSU Vice President of University Advancement Jon Olson said last year. “And after [their first year], a lot of students choose to go elsewhere for housing. So I think we’re actually bringing in more students to help fill in the apartments and units landlords have.”
The residence hall would be across Mark Street from WSU’s Integrated Wellness Center parking lot and stand 71 feet tall. Its exterior would be made up of metal panels and brick, as well as many windows.
The WSU Foundation was not immediately available for comment.
The WSU Foundation also purchased a property on the 50 block of West Mark Street last fall for $500,000. The site, which is just west of the Amtrak Station, was previously used as a warehouse. Olson said at the time, “The foundation is holding the property as an investment, and there are no immediate plans for the site.”
