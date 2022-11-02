by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) recently held a ribbon-cutting celebrating the LESS (Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability) project, which includes solar panel installations and other sustainability measures in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and generate utilities savings.
LESS features solar panels on four carports. In addition to the carport solar panels, there are solar panel installations on six rooftops: the Integrated Wellness Center, McCown Gym, the Wabasha Recreation Center, Helble Hall and Haake and Kirkland residence halls. LESS also includes measures such as LED lighting, water saving fixtures and weatherproofing projects for buildings. According to WSU, LESS will reduce the university’s carbon emissions by about 25 percent per year, save about 5 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year, save about 226,000 therms of natural gas per year and save about 9.8 million gallons of water every year. Over the 25-year lifespan of LESS, WSU estimates the university will save about $26 million.
The university is covering the project’s costs through a lease-purchase agreement. The lease payments are lower than projected savings, so the project would pay for itself, if the estimated savings come to fruition. John Neville, regional director of McKinstry, WSU’s partner on the project, said the project is the largest in the state’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Program, which allows governments to skip the normal competitive bidding process for such projects.
While the university celebrated the project, there are a few final pieces of equipment on the way to get some of the solar panels fully up and running. Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management James Goblirsch said the university is waiting to receive some equipment, including transformers and switch gears, to get several solar panels fully functioning. WSU is awaiting equipment for the Integrated Wellness Center rooftop solar panels, McCown Gym rooftop solar panels and Integrated Wellness Center carport solar panels, and anticipates receiving them in spring 2023 due to supply chain shortages. Goblirsch said the equipment is what allows the panels to connect to Xcel, and it serves to protect the university and Xcel from damaging energy. “So if Xcel’s power was out for some reason, they don’t want our panels to send power into the grid, because it could be dangerous to somebody working on the grid,” he said.
The rooftop solar panels at Haake Hall, Kirkland Hall, Helble Hall and the Wabasha Recreation Center are “ready for interconnection with Xcel Energy,” Goblirsch said in an email, and the university is scheduling interconnection with Xcel now.
The university will use the energy the panels produce first, Goblirsch said, and if the panels produce more energy than WSU has demand for, the extra would go to the grid.
A few local leaders referenced the area’s natural resources and the need to preserve them when explaining the importance of the project.
“Even before human beings walked this place, this was beautiful, beautiful land,” WSU President Scott Olson said. Native people then kept the land beautiful for many, many years, and now it’s our duty to keep Winona beautiful and bountiful far beyond our lifetime.”
“The thing that attracted me to Winona first was the beauty we have here, the natural resources that are available to us, the healthy lifestyle options,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said, citing parks, the river and the bluffs. “And to have a facility like this that really, ultimately, in the long term will help us sustain these natural resources and the beauty we all get to enjoy, that’s ultimately what these projects are about,” he said.
Student Senate President Malorie Olson said sustainability is a top priority for the student senate. “My generation is seeing the impact of climate change on Earth and is willing to do something about it,” she said. She continued, “This is a great way to show Winona State’s commitment to working toward a sustainable future and to show off to other universities and hope they will follow suit.”
Local leaders also said the projected savings from the project are valuable. “This project is another example of Winona State leading the way in the Minnesota State System,” Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said. He added, “And the best thing is for our taxpayers, this is at no cost to the taxpayers, or the students, and even better yet, it’s going to result in a savings … to the taxpayers and the students here at Winona State University.”
Malorie Olson said that it was valuable that the university completed the project without student tuition and fees.
Representative Gene Pelowski said he felt it made sense for the ribbon-cutting to take place near the Integrated Wellness Center, as it was the first building in the Minnesota State System constructed with funding from three different sources. “Winona State has taken that a step further with this solar project,” he said. He continued, “I don’t need to remind you that Winona State was the first teacher preparation college west of the Mississippi … Winona State, after only 150 years, continues to be the first.”
The university has another sustainability project on the horizon. President Olson noted that the university plans for its next large project, the CICEL (Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning) building, to be carbon neutral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.