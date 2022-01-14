by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) is considering multiple purchase offers for West Campus, according to Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and Media Relations Andrea Northam. The university received the offers after moving West Campus housing to the main campus for the 2021-2022 school year, effectively closing West Campus.
West Campus is composed of the Tau Center, Lourdes Hall and Maria Hall. In summer 2021, WSU President Scott Olson told the Post the university hoped to sell the buildings, then use the revenue to build more contemporary housing on the main campus.
Under state law, WSU was required to offer local governments the first chance to purchase the buildings. After local governments passed on that chance last summer, WSU put the buildings up for sale publicly between October 27 and November 24 of 2021.
The university got several offers, Northam said, adding that the real estate department is now reviewing them.
The university did not answer additional questions sent by the Post.
At WSU’s main campus, Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management James Goblirsch told the Post earlier this winter that staff were studying the feasibility of building a new residence hall for freshmen. WSU wishes to offer students more contemporary housing, Olson said last summer, as some of the university’s competitors offer this type of dorm. Additionally, the university wants students to be able to walk to classes and events at main campus, as well as easily access main campus resources such as counseling and the wellness center, he said. WSU could also save costs by not needing to have buses go back and forth between West and main campus, maintain and keep West Campus buildings open or serve meals for students at West Campus, he said.
