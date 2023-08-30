by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As the new academic year begins at Winona State University (WSU), the university has a new leader. In his 16th year at WSU, Kenneth Janz is serving as interim president and leading the university as it works on goals in areas such as student life and academic offerings.
“It’s such a great group of people to work with. It really is,” Janz said. “I just look forward to the opportunity to continue helping this organization [move] forward, because I want to hand off a great institution to whoever they hire for the next president.”
Janz has worked at WSU since 2008 and served as chief information officer and dean of the library. “And I truly love the energy of this place. I love the institution,” he said. “My daughter went to school here and thought the world of it, as well.” He later added, “… It’s been helpful to have been on campus the prior 15 years to understand the makeup, the organizational structure, and just to get on a path forward. So, I think I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to be here in that time to understand the organization itself.”
One goal of the university this year is developing a “cohesive university vision,” Janz said. “And I think it’ll create better decision-making in the future,” he said. “We’ll be better for our students and faculty. And I also think it’ll help us hire a better president, if we as a campus have that vision discussion as we’re doing the search for a new president.”
WSU will also work on a student life plan, Janz said, to foster student engagement on campus both inside and outside the classroom.
Creating opportunities for students to complete general education requirements online is another goal, Janz said. “What we want to do is create some fully online degrees,” he said. “To do that, we have to have our general education program be able to be offered online.”
As part of the Minnesota State System, WSU is working on the system’s goals of closing opportunity gaps, called Equity 2030, and ensuring students can easily transfer within the system, Janz said.
At WSU, efforts in the area of equity include mentoring, tutoring and reaching out to students not attending their classes to connect them with services, Janz said. The university is also in the process of hiring an administrator to lead such equity efforts, he said.
Janz said a challenge the university faces is its budget. This year, the university has a projected deficit of about $1.7 million, and its projected deficit for next year is about $8.3 million. “… We are starting to explore several different options,” he said. He continued, “It’s not something that I want to leave for the next president coming in. We want to address it so we can start off on as good a high note as possible.” By late September, Janz thinks there will be more information about how to move forward. “… Any bigger budget actions would be in the springtime at some point in time. We don’t know if we’re going to need to go there yet. We’re still working out how big the issue is and how we need to address it,” he said.
