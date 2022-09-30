by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market.
WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
While Lourdes Hall remains on the market, Cotter Schools agreed to purchase the Tau Center and Maria Hall in spring 2022 for their appraised values of $3.15 million and $1.8 million, respectively.
According to a statement from Vice President of Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen, Lourdes Hall is on the market for $3.25 million, its appraised value.
“Several parties have expressed interest and/or toured the property, and the university is still accepting offers,” according to the statement.
“If sale proceedings are not in progress by Dec. 1, 2022, the university will likely proceed to list the property for sale with a broker or agent,” the statement said.
WSU did not respond to written questions about the reason behind the deadline or if it would consider offers under the building’s appraised value, if the university lists the facility with a broker or agent. Ellinghuysen said in a March interview, “Now this is the next stage where technically it can be offered for less than appraised value.”
According to the statement, those interested in making an offer may contact Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management James Goblirsch at james.goblirsch@winona.edu or 507-457-5039.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.