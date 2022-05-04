by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University paused its journalism program due to staffing and budgetary constraints about a month ago. Current students will be able to complete their degrees, while new students will not be able to major in journalism.
College of Liberal Arts Dean Peter Miene, the mass communications department chair, provost, and president were part of making the decision, Miene said, adding that it was mostly under his jurisdiction.
“It really came down to the fact that we’ve had several retirements in the last couple of years that we have not been able to replace because of our budget reductions,” Miene said. Those who retired were all permanent journalism faculty, he added.
The decision was not a statement about the value of journalism, Miene said.
Additionally, the mass communications department is growing and adding new programs, Miene said. “That’s how we’re investing our resources.”
President Scott Olson told Winona State University’s student newspaper, the Winonan, “If we had unlimited resources, we would like to keep the journalism department, but we do not have the resources or the demand for the program.”
Students in the program now will be able to finish their studies, Miene said. “We have a path forward for teaching the majors in the program,” he said. The department chair has worked out a plan of which courses to offer which semester, he said. Miene said he would want students concerned about the pause to know “that they won’t be affected. That we’ll be able to help them complete their degree as they intended.” Students will have to work closely with their advisor to make sure they are taking the classes they need in the right semester, he said.
Several journalism students said they were glad they can graduate with a degree in journalism, but sad about the pause.
Junior journalism and political science major Breanna Ho said she was glad she has the opportunity to finish her degree. As she recently added the degree, however, it was disheartening to hear the program was struggling, she said. “I really like the program so far, so I feel bad for those incoming students who are looking forward to utilizing our professors here and are no longer able to do that,” she said.
Olivia Prondzinski, a journalism student graduating in the fall, said she was “shocked” when she found out about the pause. “And I was really saddened by it, because I felt we had a really good journalism program, and it’s important to our society,” she said.
Junior journalism major Erich Schweitzer said the news of the pause was strange. “I didn’t hear anything about it before,” he said. “It just kind of happened. I knew the department didn’t have any professors, but it was still a bit of a surprise when they announced it.”
As far as taking classes to complete the program, Ho and Schweitzer said things seemed to be status quo for them as students who are almost done with their degrees. However, Ho and Prondzinski said they were not sure what the process for taking classes would be for other students in the program.
Students also expressed different opinions on whether journalism skills are taught in other department courses. Prondzinski said she did not know of other courses in the department that teach journalism skills, while Schweitzer noted that some other courses in the department touch on some journalism skills, such as a class in which he had to make a documentary and learned about storytelling.
When asked under what circumstances the program would be reinstated, Miene said, “It really will have to do with our ability to make new hires.” As dean, he wants to offer a journalism program, and the department staff also has a strong interest in teaching journalism, he said. However, his department doesn’t have the needed funding at the moment. “It will take new resources,” he said.
The program would remain paused if there are no new funding resources, Miene said. “We have to always make sure we’re employing our resources where they’re most needed,” he said. He added that the department offers several different majors. “And so we just always have to weigh what is the most important need at that particular moment.”
Other majors in the department include advertising, public relations and creative digital media. The department is also adding a photography minor and a master’s program in strategic communication, Miene said.
There are “definitely not” plans to pause or drop any other department programs, Miene said.
The students agreed that taking part in the program has been a valuable learning experience. “I’ve gotten a lot of hands-on experience in this degree,” Ho said. Professors have encouraged her to go into the community for assignments and interview people on and off campus, she said. She has also learned about multimedia journalism, she said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but I like that, and I think a lot of the professors preach that. And they really want us to take away what it means to be a journalist,” she said.
Schweitzer said he has learned how to write stories. “It’s helped me develop that skill of storytelling, telling the story while also presenting the facts of the matter,” Schweitzer said. Like Ho, some classes have taught him about other media in journalism, such as photography and videography. “Overall, the journalism program has very much helped me prepare for my actual career,” he said.
“I’m very grateful for my professors over the years,” Prondzinski said. “They’ve taught me so much, and I really look up to them.”
Ho and Schweitzer also agreed that they hope the program returns.
“I hope they’ll be able to reinstate it as soon as possible,” Ho said.
“I really hope they do reinstate the program, because I think it’s a very important program,” Schweitzer said. “I think the news is very important, and we need to have people to write the news.”
