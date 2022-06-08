by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona State University (WSU) Foundation is proposing a new, five-story, 340-bed dorm at Main and Mark streets. The new residence hall would help WSU compete for prospective students and would be paired with a plan to decommission older dorms, according to representatives for the school. Next Wednesday, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) will hold a public hearing and vote on whether to grant exceptions to the city’s building height limits and setback requirements.
“Getting kids here, to Winona State, we need to have better housing options,” WSU Vice President of University Advancement Jon Olson said in an interview.
McGough Development, a Twin Cities general contracting firm representing the WSU Foundation, described the proposed building as “a new state-of-the-art residence hall” primarily for freshmen. “The goal of this building is to attract prospective students and to stay competitive with universities in the geographic area,” McGough representatives explained.
“We want to give our first-year students a really good experience with housing,” Olson said. “And after [their first year], a lot of students choose to go elsewhere for housing. So I think we’re actually bringing in more students to help fill in the apartments and units landlords have.”
WSU officials publicly discussed plans for a new dorm in 2021. When WSU decided to close and sell its West Campus residence halls, school officials said they planned to modernize and consolidate housing on the central campus.
The new dorm would be located on the south side of Mark Street, opposite WSU’s Integrated Wellness Center parking lot, and occupy roughly a half block from a railroad underpass tunnel entrance on Johnson Street to the corner of Main Street.
McGough indicated the 71-foot tall structure would be mostly clad in metal panels and brick with lots of windows. The R-2 (medium-density residential) zoning of the site caps building height at 35 feet and requires a 45-foot rear yard setback — WSU is proposing a 16-foot-five-inch setback — so the project would require two variances, or exceptions to the normal zoning rules.
One of the criteria for granting variances is whether the project would alter the character of the neighborhood. McGough officials argued it would not, pointing out that the site is partially surrounded by WSU’s existing campus, borders an industrial zone, and is designated for future university use in the city’s comprehensive plan.
An analysis prepared by city staff only considered one of six criteria for a variance — whether the variance was in harmony with the intent of the city’s zoning rules — but found that criterion would be met, pointing out that neighboring buildings also exceed the 35-foot height limit. Kirkland and Haake halls are four stories tall.
Addressing an issue that concerns local landlords and affects parking demand, Olson said that the new dorm would not represent an expansion of on-campus housing at WSU. Noting the age of some existing dorms, McGough Development wrote, “Utilizing the inventory management plan, the WSU Residential Life team will use various strategies to maintain approximately the same bed count as they have today by converting existing small-sized double rooms to single rooms and decommissioning antiquated residential halls for other future academic use.”
“We understand that we’re a large part of the community, but we want to be a great neighbor,” Olson said. “So we don’t need or want to take any business, especially housing business, away.”
That inventory management plan indicates Lucas and Prentiss halls and the house at 377 Main Street — accounting for a combined 396 beds — would be empty by 2024. According to the plan, WSU’s total number of dorm beds would decrease by 56 beds, even with the new dorm building.
Asked if Lucas and Prentiss halls would be closed long-term, Olson said that he didn’t believe specific plans had been set. They could be possibly renovated for future use, he said.
There are several approvals needed before the new dorm could become a reality. In addition to the variance requests next week, Olson said the WSU Foundation Board of Trustees will discuss later this month whether to move forward with the project. “Largely, this would be a university project that we, as a foundation, would help finance. So this will be one of the big discussion topics at our June 24 [meeting],” he explained.
Also, the WSU Foundation would need to acquire two more properties it doesn’t yet own. “We’ve been in contact with all the owners, and we have good relationships with them, and we don’t foresee land acquisition as being a problem in this project,” Olson said.
If all goes well, construction could start as soon as next summer and the building could be ready for occupancy in time for fall 2024.
The BOA will hold a public hearing on the proposal on June 15 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 207 Lafayette Street.
