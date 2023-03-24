by ALEXANDRA RETTER
To try to address students’ growing mental health needs, as well as the shortage of mental health professionals, Winona State University (WSU) and Rochester Public Schools (RPS) recently developed a partnership to get more social workers in schools. The partnership includes a federal grant of almost $2 million to fund scholarships to the university’s master’s in social work program, internship opportunities, and additional social work positions at the district.
“This is the pilot, and hopefully this will lead to more opportunities, not only around the country, but within the state,” WSU Master of Social Work Program Director Dr. Alex Espadas said. He added that it could expand to other schools, such as those in Winona.
The funding will support up to 30 scholarships, as well as five new positions, over the next five years. The program will be open to those without a previous degree in social work, Espadas said. The program also aims to increase the diversity of the mental health workforce, Rochester Public Schools Director of Development Denise Moody said. “And also, it aims to provide a more culturally responsive mental health approach to the work we’re doing,” she said.
Prospective program participant Robert Flores said he is a lifelong learner who works with students in a special education program. Serving his students is one main inspiration behind considering the program, he said. “I think I have a responsibility … to continue to increase my knowledge, my knowledge of resources, my knowledge of practice, to best support the students that I work with,” he said. Additionally, with family and work responsibilities, pursuing graduate studies may be a difficult financial and time commitment, he said, but the program could provide assistance in those areas. In the past, he considered the program, but with other obligations, deferred applying. “Then this opportunity came about … It’s almost too good to be true that there’s going to be a scholarship opportunity, there’s going to be the opportunity for me to become more proficient at my profession and knowledge,” he said.
Moody said she looks forward to WSU students being in RPS buildings as they complete their internships, which are part of their studies, and looks forward to collaborating with the university to provide more mental health support across Rochester and southeastern Minnesota. “There is a larger level of influence than just within Rochester Public Schools, because we will also be increasing the capacity and the number of qualified providers within all of southeastern Minnesota,” she said. “So we’re excited for those rings of influence that may occur throughout the life of this grant, which is five years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.